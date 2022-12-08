Erin Lamb living the dream as Kentucky two wins away from NCAA volleyball Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Erin Lamb refuses to make playing time her top priority.

Since the day she arrived in Lexington two summers ago, home of the University of Kentucky and its powerhouse women’s volleyball program, the 2021 Stewartville High School graduate has had a singular goal.

It’s to contribute in any way she can toward making this nationally renowned program the best it can possibly be.

Lamb staying true to that is as good an explanation as any for her current status. When the No. 3-seeded Wildcats line up against No. 2 seed University of San Diego at 7 p.m. (ESPNU) today (Thursday, Dec. 8) in the NCAA Regional semifinals in Palo Alto, Calif., Lamb will figure prominently in their rotation.

A win there followed by another at 9 p.m. Saturday against the Stanford/Houston winner would land Kentucky in the NCAA Final Four.

“I was on the bench for a few weeks this season,” said Lamb, a sophomore outside hitter and the No. 32 ranked player in the country as a senior at Stewartville. "That wasn’t the role I was hoping to play. But it was the role I needed to take on for us to be winning at that moment. I just try to stay focused. The way I am built now is just to do whatever I can to help our team. It goes back to this team and this program. I love every single person in this program and I’m going to do everything I can to make us better.”

That meant for about two weeks, as Lamb’s teammate and close friend Haley Melby passed her up in the Kentucky rotation, Lamb never sulked.

Instead, she just kept attending to Melby, a freshman and fellow outside hitter, trying to make her better in practices, matches and even off the floor.

Lamb never veered from her mission. That worked for everyone, including herself.

“The girl I was competing against (Melby) is awesome,” Lamb said. “She makes me better and I make her better. We push each other constantly in practices, which at the end of the day, makes us both better. I tried to take her under my wing and show her the ropes.”

After a few weeks of that, and Lamb not making an appearance in four straight matches, an opportunity to get back out there surfaced. That was on Nov. 16, Kentucky taking on SEC rival Tennessee in Lexington.

Lamb had experienced success before against the Volunteers with 12 kills against them as a freshman. For Kentucky coach Craig Skinner, that was ample reason to run her out there again.

Skinner’s instincts were perfect. Lamb finished with a match-changing nine kills in 18 swings, igniting Kentucky to a 3-1 win

For Lamb, it was a personally season-changing event. She’s been a prominent part of the Kentucky rotation ever since. It’s a group that at 7 p.m. today will bring a 22-7 record and loads of momentum against San Diego.

Kentucky has won 17 of its last 19 matches.

“(Leading up to) that match against Tennessee, I hadn’t been playing, but my preparation reflected what I was able to do," Lamb said. "I just went out there and let it go. I let loose on them. I was going to be ready for whatever opportunity I was going to be given. But I hit really well. I was in a zone, feeling in total control.”

Right now what Lamb is feeling is close to elation. That is because of this team, its closeness, all that it has accomplished and might yet accomplish.

This is exactly what Lamb signed up for when she chose Kentucky as her college destination. And it’s what she’s dreamed about for as long as she can remember.

“When I got to bed tonight (Wednesday), I’m going to be thinking about being that little girl, growing up in a town of 5,000 people and dreaming about making it on the biggest volleyball stage,” said Lamb, who will graduate this spring, then begin pursuing a masters degree in business in the fall at Kentucky. “It is a surreal feeling now. This is what I’d dreamed about.”