Experiences have been the perfect teacher for decathlete Simon Werven

MILWAUKEE — Simon Werven seems born to learn, endure and serve.

But likely more than that, the Rochester John Marshall graduate and Marquette University track and field and academic standout has been nurtured to do all three.

Werven points immediately to the roots of those leanings, ones that have been acted out during a military stint this past summer, his current work as an emergency medical technician in inner-city Milwaukee, and in his four-year career as a decathlete and prized student at Marquette.

“My mom (Beth) and dad (Gerry), I learned those things from them,” Werven said. “They taught me to always say please and thank you. My mom is the nicest person I’ve ever met. And my dad has always been mentally really strong. They’ve taught me through their own actions to respect other people and to take care of them, because it’s the right thing to do.”

Simon inherited his sports passions, ones that were played out at JM as a standout track and field and basketball athlete, from Gerry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerry played multiple sports, too, growing up in the rural, northeastern corner of North Dakota. But track was his No. 1. In 1979, he won the state championship in the two mile run. He carried those abilities to the University of North Dakota where from 1983 until 2014, he held the school record in the 5,000 meters.

As a kid, Simon couldn’t miss his dad’s continued affection for the sport. Gerry wasn’t going to let him miss it. In early grade school, he bought Simon a hurdle and they went to work on it together, seeing how it might go.

Turns out that would never be the 6-foot-4 Simon’s thing. He was a star high jumper and 400-meters runner at JM, but never a hurdler.

When Simon showed up at Marquette, his coaches got a look at his wide-shouldered, athletic frame, saw him sprint and jump, projected how strong he could become, and assigned him a new event.

Simon Werven makes his way around the track as he takes part in a recent decathlon competition. Contributed / Marquette University athletics

It would be a multi one — the decathlon. It includes the 100, 400, 110 hurdles, 1,500, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus, pole vault and javelin. In the indoor season, it’s called the heptathlon and covers the 60, 60 hurdles, 1,000, long jump, high jump, shot put and pole vault.

It was the perfect event and challenge for Werven, with so much to learn — just as he likes it.

“It was new and it seemed like a fun challenge,” Werven said. “It was fun to go and do a bunch of events. And that the learning piece was embedded in there, I liked that. I’ve always been a learner, always been curious.”

Then he offers with a laugh, “But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been frustrating at times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After four years of this, Werven has established himself as one of the best multi-event athletes that Division I Marquette has ever had. The three-time Academic All-Big East performer (3.9 grade-point average) ranks fourth all-time in the heptathlon, fifth in the decathlon. His best meet was a year ago at the Big East Conference Championships when he accumulated a personal-best score of 6,633 points, the fifth-highest total in school history.

Of the decathlon’s 10 prongs, the long jump, high jump, 100 and 400 are likely his best events. He’s gone 22-feet-3/4 in the long jump, high jumped 6-4 1/4, ran an 11.27 100 and a 50.95 400. Werven’s biggest challenge has been in learning the pole vault, something which seems as tailored for a gymnast as it does a track-and-field athlete.

“That is the hardest one, with the body awareness that you need,” Werven said. “You need to know what it feels like to go upside down, then know how to pull yourself over the bar. There are just so many things that have to happen to have a good vault.”

Werven has accepted it as one more invitation to learn and be challenged.

Simon Werven, middle, with his parents Gerry and Beth Werven, before Simon's graduation from Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va., last summer. Contributed

It was with those appetites in mind that this past summer Werven acted on a curiosity he’d been carrying for a while. It was to get at least a taste of military life, something he’d mulled since high school and had in his family background, both his grandfathers having served.

“Being involved in the military, I wanted to see what that might look like,” Werven said. “I saw it as an opportunity and it was convenient for me because there was a Marine Corps recruiting station about a block from where I was living in Milwaukee.”

The clincher came from a mass emailing he received last spring, information to be filled out for prospective Marine Corp officer training-school candidates. With no definite summer plans, forever having wondered about the military culture and drawn to service, Werven filled out the questionnaire.

The next thing he knew, after passing a physical-fitness test, he was in Quantico, Va., taking part in a 10-week boot camp that screened for potential Marine Corp officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a serious 10 weeks, filled with physical and mental tests, and complete with military officers trying to emotionally break down the campers in order to winnow down the candidates pool. Like all of the campers, Werven had never been shouted at and demeaned so much in his life.

"When you first hear all of that yelling, you think, ‘Why?'" Werven said. “But when you look back on it, it is a way to cultivate discipline in a collaborative setting, with us working as a team.”

Two-hundred-thirty candidates showed up for boot camp at Quantico. Only 98 of them graduated. Werven was one of the 98. In the end, he didn’t accept his commission, though the future medical school student isn’t ruling out the military down the line.

If nothing else, that 10-week stint — which he says was an extreme test, though still far short of actual combat military training — offered him a reminder.

“It’s that life isn’t too bad,” Werven said. “Things can always be better and they can always be worse. It also showed me how to be accountable to myself and to keep others accountable. It was an experience that I’ll always keep with me.”

Werven has had no shortage of experiences since graduating from John Marshall, from staring upside down from 12 feet with a pole in his hand, to working as an EMT in hard-scrabble Milwaukee, to being taken to the physical and emotional limit in boot camp, to taking on his ultra-rigorous major, cognitive science.

And there are more experiences coming. Three weeks remain in his track-and-field career, there is an undergraduate degree to finish off, and medical school looms.

Yes, Werven will continue what he’s been raised to do — learn, endure and serve.