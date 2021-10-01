Fake it 'til you win it: P-E-M's playmakers come through in victory against Lourdes

Kevin Lamb could feel the momentum starting to turn his team's way late in the third quarter Thursday night.

So the Plainview-Elgin-Millville head football coach decided to gamble and attempt to seize that momentum, in a game where momentum was nearly impossible to come by.

Down by a point and facing a fourth-and-9 from the Rochester Lourdes 45-yard line, P-E-M lined up to punt. But the ball never made it to their punter's hands. Instead, it wound up in the hands of senior playmaker Jason Feils. His teammates executed their blocks perfectly and Feils broke free for a 30-yard gain.

Two plays later, Hunter Tentis plunged into the end zone from a yard out for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown as the Bulldogs, the No. 8-ranked team in the state in Class AAA, twice rallied from deficits to defeat Lourdes 26-13 at Rochester Regional Stadium.

"It's an old fake punt that we used years and years and years ago," Lamb said with a laugh. "I hope (former PEM coach and current school superintendent) Bill Ihrke is proud. I liked where we were on the field and I felt like we were starting to get going a little bit on offense. I wanted to get that momentum back and I didn't want to give (Lourdes) the ball back before we actually had momentum. ... Again, putting the ball in the hands of our playmakers and trusting them to make plays."

ADVERTISEMENT

That's the way it's been all season for the Bulldogs (4-1 Southeast District, 4-1 overall), who bounced back nicely from their only loss of the season — a tight six-point loss to No. 2-ranked Lake City a week ago.

"I think this (victory) means quite a bit to our guys," Lamb said. "We can learn a lot when we go back and watch film, but to come away with kind of an ugly victory in a hard-fought battle has to be good for our confidence.

"We feel like we're a pretty good team and we have to go out and prove it every week."

P-E-M has done that on a weekly basis this year, behind a defense that has given up a total of five touchdowns in five games and a balanced offense that has spread the ball around to a wealth of standout skill-position players. That balance was shown Thursday, as the Bulldogs finished with 312 total yards of offense, including 217 passing yards and three passing touchdowns from quarterback Connor McGuire. He completed 16 of 27 attempts, with five receivers catching at least one pass.

McGuire connected with Victor Martinez-Sosa and Peyton Schumacher for first-half TD passes, then threw another to Martinez-Sosa in the fourth quarter, on the Bulldogs' first possession after the fake punt and Tentis' TD run.

"Yeah, it did," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said when asked if the fake punt swung the momentum for good. "We talked about it as a team. No one has more fake punts than (P-E-M) and we've given up a couple this year. We've worked on it and worked on it and still gave it up. It's disappointing."

Lourdes’ Brendan Davick (87) sacks Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (18) during a football game on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes scored on a 22-yard run by Abe Gapinski in the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead, then quarterback Braden Mlenar scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third to give the Eagles a 13-12 lead. Gapinski, who missed last week's game against La Crescent-Hokah, finished with a game-high 108 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

"We just have to keep plugging away," Kesler said. "Our effort was great. There were some good things we did, with the big drive in the first quarter. We answered with a (65-)yard drive right after they scored. There are some positives, but it's like we're waiting for someone else to make a play. That's what it feels like. I don't know how we're going to get over that hump, but we'll keep working harder to get better."

Lourdes (1-4, 1-4) plays at Caledonia next Friday, Oct. 8, while P-E-M hosts Pine Island before a highly anticipated showdown against current No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls on Oct. 15 at Cannon Falls.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Victor Martinez-Sosa (2) makes a catch while defended by Lourdes’ Kaiden Peters (23) during a football game on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"It's been a really challenging thing to have that kind of competition throughout the course of the regular season," Lamb said, "and then we see these teams again in the playoffs. There’s a lot of teams in our section who could come out of here on top, including Lourdes. It forces you to continue to get better.

"You have to be smart and lucky to stay healthy because it's a battle every Friday night."

P-E-M 26, LOURDES 13

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M 6-6-8-6—26

Lourdes 7-0-6-0—13

First quarter

PEM — Victor Martinez-Sosa 24 pass from Connor McGuire (run failed). 2:40

LRDS — Abe Gapinski 22 run (Aidan Jahns kick). 1:45

Second quarter

PEM — Peyton Schumacher 7 pass from McGuire (pass failed). 9:01

Third quarter

LRDS — Braden Mlenar 1 run (run failed). 5:19

PEM — Hunter Tentis 1 run (Martinez-Sosa pass from McGuire). 1:05

Fourth quarter

PEM — Martinez-Sosa 5 pass from McGuire (pass failed). 8:57

TEAM TOTALS

PEM — LRDS

First downs 15 — 11

Total net yards 312 — 207

Rushes-yards 36-95 — 31-171

Passing yards 217 — 36

Comp.-att.-int. 16-27-2 — 4-14-1

Fumbles-lost 1-0 — 2-1

Penalties-yds. 3-20 — 4-32

Punts-avg. 4-32.0 — 4-40.3

Time of poss. 32:22 — 15:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

PEM — Connor McGuire 17 att.-24 yards; Hunter Tentis 16-28, 1 TD; Jason Feils 3-37; John Evers 1-7. LRDS — Braden Mlenar 9-20, 1 TD; Seth Haight 7-40; Abe Gapinski 13-108, 1 TD; Noah Wieneke 1-3.

Passing

PEM — Connor McGuire 16 comp.-27 att.-2 int., 217 yards, 3 TDs. LRDS — Braden Mlenar 4-14-1, 36 yards.

Receiving

PEM — Peyton Schumacher 4-58, 1 TD; Jason Feils 2-37; Victor Martinez-Sosa 6-76, 2 TDs; John Evers 3-31; Kyler Lamb 1-15. LRDS — Seth Haight 1-11; Brendan Davick 1-2; Gannon Fix 1-12; Luke Bigler 1-11.