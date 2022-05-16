Finocchi earns second win this week for Royals

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi pitched his second strong game of the week as the as the Rochester Royals defeated the Hastings Hawks 11-1 in seven innings amateur baseball at Mayo Field on Sunday

Finocchi tossed a two-hit shutout against the Rochester Roadrunners in the season opener on Wednesday night. On Sunday afternoon, the left-hander allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings as he improved to 2-0. He walked six and struck out five.

Nick Pearson and Adam Marshall were both 2-for-4 with a solo home run for the Royals.

Veteran Matt Cano was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Michael Michalak was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Alex Holets was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Hayden Brown had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and he also tossed a scoreless seventh inning in relief.

The Royals (2-1) will host the Minneapolis Angels at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41563