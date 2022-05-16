SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Finocchi earns second win this week for Royals

The Rochester Royals defeated the Hasting Hawks 11-1 in amateur baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 15, 2022 11:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi pitched his second strong game of the week as the as the Rochester Royals defeated the Hastings Hawks 11-1 in seven innings amateur baseball at Mayo Field on Sunday

Finocchi tossed a two-hit shutout against the Rochester Roadrunners in the season opener on Wednesday night. On Sunday afternoon, the left-hander allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings as he improved to 2-0. He walked six and struck out five.

Nick Pearson and Adam Marshall were both 2-for-4 with a solo home run for the Royals.

Veteran Matt Cano was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Michael Michalak was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Alex Holets was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Hayden Brown had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and he also tossed a scoreless seventh inning in relief.

The Royals (2-1) will host the Minneapolis Angels at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41563

Related Topics: AMATEUR BASEBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER ROYALS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
RCTC advances to final four in region baseball tournament
No. 1 seed RCTC defeated No. 3 St. Cloud 6-0 in the second round of play in the Region XIII baseball tournament on Saturday
May 14, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
unnamed (4).jpg
College
Gophers football building 2023 recruiting class with big in-state linemen
In head coach P.J. Fleck’s six recruiting classes since taking over the program in 2017, the U has signed an average of 3.6 scholarship players from Minnesota, ranging from a high of five in 2017 to a low of two in 2021
May 14, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-RANKING-GOPHERS-FOOTBALLS-INSTATE-RECRUITS-1-SP.jpg
College
Ranking Gophers football’s in-state recruits under P.J. Fleck
The Gophers have put 22 in-state high school football players on scholarship since head coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure started in 2017
May 14, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC softball team eliminated from region tournament
RCTC bows out with 12-2 loss to Minnesota West in second round
May 13, 2022 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports