Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State

ROCHESTER — It was April and Broc Finstuen’s cell phone was showing a call coming in from somewhere in Florida.

The Pine Island graduate and basketball standout had been fielding calls from all around the country that month after having put his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 Finstuen played his junior and senior seasons at Division I University of Pacific, where he averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last year as a guard for the 9-9 Tigers.

Seniors were being granted a fifth year of eligibility after having played through the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the constraints and canceled games that came with it.

Finstuen wanted to take advantage of that and to do it on his terms. Two parameters stood out: The school needed to be much closer to home than Pacific (located in Stockton, Calif., nearly 2,000 miles from Pine Island) and its basketball program had to be Division I.

And if Finstuen could allow himself to be even more choosy, his preference was that the school’s basketball team have at least an outside chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament this season.

So when the phone rang from Florida, Finstuen was already crossing it off his list, whichever Florida college was calling. Great winter weather way down there — Finstuen sure appreciated the 60-degree winters at Pacific — but it sure wouldn’t be driving distance for his family to come watch him play.

Despite having already eliminated it, Finstuen took the call from Florida anyway.

“I answered it, and the guy said, 'Hi, this is Dennis Gates from Cleveland State,’” Finstuen said.

Oh my. Finstuen was well aware of Dennis Gates. An assistant coach at Florida State before taking over at Cleveland State the 2019-20 season, Gates was one of the most celebrated coaches in America last year after having directed Cleveland State to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 12 years and having been named the Horizon League Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Late last spring and summer, all of that made Gates one of the most bandied about names every time a high-profile college basketball coaching job opened around the country.

But instead of jumping at something bigger, Gates signed a new six-year deal with Cleveland State.

Now, here he was, giving Finstuen a call.

“We had a great conversation,” Finstuen said. “He was really honest with me. He told me if I went there, I could help the team get back to the NCAA Tournament. But he also told me that if I went there, that I’d have to work for everything I’d get. That’s the kind of coach he is. He just wants all of us to give our best. When you have a coach like that, it’s not hard to give your best.”

Gates also recalls that first conversation. He was immediately taken by Finstuen.

"It was so comfortable, talking to him," Gates said. "I am a humble person, and sometimes humble people attract and navigate towards each other. Broc has a humanistic barometer about him, which is rare. He puts himself behind other people. I'm just happy to be in his life."

A late start

Gates is seeing Finstuen at his best right now. The fifth-year player is averaging 10.3 points (shooting 51.3% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers), 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. He’s doing that while coming off the bench and averaging 20 minutes per game.

“I’m totally cool coming off the bench,” Finstuen said. “It allows me to read everything first, to know how the game is going and feel things out.”

As well as Finstuen has fit and performed this season, it took time for him to get there. His summer at Cleveland State was shorter than the rest of the team’s, with him missing the first part of June and the workouts that went with it as he finished up course work through Pacific.

Then in September, Finstuen missed 14 more days with the team after having COVID-19 close contact, forcing him home for that stretch.

That time away from his new team wore on Finstuen and tore at his confidence.

Familiar scene

But once Nov. 9 arrived and Finstuen and his teammates found themselves in Provo, Utah, about to take on Brigham Young in their season opener, Finstuen was suddenly oozing with confidence.

It brought him back to his Pacific days, when his team would play the Cougars twice each season as members of the same West Coast Conference.

Now having returned to BYU, it was Finstuen’s turn to ease his new teammates’ minds about playing the Cougars and infuse them with confidence.

Finstuen hit his first shot and wound up making all five of his attempts, finishing with 11 points.

“I knew how BYU played, having gone against them before,” Finstuen said. “Because of that, I showed up confident. Then I hit my first shot and ended up going 5-for-5. Afterward, Gates told me that he knew I was good and he knew that I’d be able to come out and help the team.”

Finstuen has been doing that ever since. And he’s been doing it with his family periodically in attendance, a dream come true for him and them.

Life is good for the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Pine Island graduate. He is playing great and so is his team, at 7-3 overall. And his teammates, they’ve also been a hit for Finstuen, as has the school, which sits in downtown Cleveland.

When he considers how far he’s come and all of the opportunities he’s had in his basketball life, he pinches himself.

“It’s crazy where basketball can take you,” Finstuen said. “It’s crazy where it’s taken me.”