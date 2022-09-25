Fisher highlights local players making an impact for nationally ranked Augustana football team

Rochester’s Jack Fisher is having a strong season for the nationally ranked Augustana University football team.

Fisher, a Century grad, is a sophomore wide receiver at Augustana. He has earned a starting role this season and is second on the team with 144 receiving yards and he is tied for second with 10 receptions through four games.

He is among a handful of local players who are having an impact for Augustana this season.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Fisher leads the Vikings with three receiving touchdowns and he is averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

Augustana is currently 4-0 and ranked No. 13 in the nation among Division II teams.

Fisher played in all 12 games with Augustana as a freshman in 2021 and he averaged 13.7 yards per catch on 17 receptions and caught one TD pass. He also helped the Vikings win the NSIC conference championship.

• Rochester’s Ben Limburg, a Lourdes grad, is a junior placekicker for Augustana. He has split duties on field goals and extra points and has done the majority of the kickoffs.

Limburg is 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts and he is 1-for-2 on field goals, hitting a 28-yarder.

Fisher

He was the team’s primary kicker for the 2021 NSIC championship squad when he went 44-for-47 on extra points and 10-for-16 on field goal attempts.

• Three other local players are members of the Augustana football team, Rochester’s Isaiah Huber and Zach Nickels, and Byron’s Christian Connelly.

Huber, a Century grad, is a redshirt freshman wide receiver. Nickels, a Lourdes grad, is a sophomore long snapper who appeared in six games last season. Connelly is a true freshman who will likely redshirt this season.

Huber and Nickels have both appeared in all four games for the Vikings. Huber has averaged 7.3 yards on four receptions and has averaged 18.0 yards on seven kickoff returns.

——

Former Rochester Honkers player Miles Mastrobuoni made big league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays last Thursday and he became the 309th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Mastrobuoni played college ball at the University of Nevada, Reno. He played for the Honkers in 2015. Mastrobuoni, an infielder, played in 58 games and hit .294 with three triples, five doubles and 35 runs scored during his season with the Honkers. He also had 29 RBIs and stole 11 bases.

He was drafted in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB draft and has progressed up the minor-league ranks with the Rays ever since.

Prior to his call-up to the Rays, Mastrobuoni had played in 129 games at Triple-AAA Durham in 2022 and he was hitting .300 with 16 home runs, 32 doubles and 23 steals. He was teammates for a while this season with Red Wing’s Ryan Boldt. Boldt was released by Durham at the end of August.

——

Current Minnesota pitcher Louie Varland, who made his debut for the Twins back on Sept. 7, also pitched in the Northwoods League.

The right-handed Varland pitched for the Willmar Stingers during the 2017 and '18 summer seasons.

Varland is a Minnesota native who played his college ball at Concordia University in St. Paul. He was selected by the Twins in the 15th round of the 2019 draft.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .