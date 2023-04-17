Fore! 9 area golfers leading their college teams in ’23

Southeastern Minnesota golfers have made a habit of winning high school championships over the past decade.

Many of those standout players are now leading their college teams, whether at the Division I, Division II or Division III level.

Here’s a look at nine former high school stars from the area who have carried their success on to the college level:

Aikens

• Maren Aikens, Augsburg: The 2021 John Marshall graduate is now a sophomore for the Auggies. She was a three-time All-Big Nine Conference selection at JM. Aikens has played all 11 rounds for Augsburg this season, posting an 88.8 scoring average. Augsburg played five meets last fall and had its spring opener canceled due to weather this past weekend.

• Cecil Belisle, Kansas: The Red Wing native and two-time National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national medalist has played in all 27 rounds in his first season with the Jayhawks. Now a junior, Belisle has a 73.15 scoring average, with a low round of 67. Belisle, a two-time Class AA individual state medalist at Red Wing, posted his best result as a Jayhawk last September at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, when he placed fourth.

Fagerlind

• Liz Fagerlind, Augsburg: The Kasson-Mantorville grad played in all 11 rounds for the Auggies in their fall season, and is second on the team with an 84.5 scoring average. She had a low round of 81 at the MIAC Championships in October. Fagerlind also played in all 27 games for Augsburg’s women’s hockey team, which went 18-7-2 and lost in the MIAC championship game. She had four goals and two assists, and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

• Leah Herzog, Minnesota: The Red Wing native has played in all 22 rounds this season for the Gophers and has a 78.5 scoring average, fifth-best on the team. Herzog, Minnesota’s Miss Golf in 2019, had a low round of 69 in the fall season and has a low of 75 so far this spring. Herzog is a senior for the Gophers after playing her first two college seasons at the University of Nebraska.

• Anders Larson, Tennessee Tech: The former Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa standout has played in 18 of Tech’s 21 rounds this season, the second-most on the team. Larson, who led PIZM to its first-ever state championship last spring, has a 74.5 scoring average, the second-best on the team. He has a low round of 68 and one top-10 finish as a freshman this season.

Rothgarn

• Marah Rothgarn, Winona State: The former captain and three-time All-Hiawatha Valley League golfer at Lake City, Rothgarn has played in 10 rounds for Winona State between the spring and fall seasons. A junior for the Warriors, she helped them win their home invitational in late September and helped them finish third two weeks ago at the NSIC conference preview meet in Smithville, Mo. Rothgarn has an 86.7 scoring average this season.

• Anna Tollefson, Bethel: The La Crescent native has not only been one of the Royals’ top golfers, but also one of the best players in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Her 77.4 average this season (fall and spring combined) is second on the team and fifth in the MIAC. The senior has finished in the top 20 in every meet this season and has three top-three finishes, including a pair of runner-up finishes.

Wallerich

• Ava Wallerich, North Dakota State: The Bison junior was a two-time state meet runner-up at Lake City and a four-time state qualifier in girls tennis while in high school. Wallerich has improved her scoring average in all three of her seasons at NDSU, going from 85.0 (in four rounds) as a freshman to 81.75 (in 12 rounds) as a sophomore last season, to 79.21 (in 14 rounds) this season. She has a low round of 75 this year for the Bison, who have five top-five finishes in 10 meets.

• Sophia Yoemans, Missouri: Another former star at Red Wing High School — where she was a three-time individual state medalist — Yoemans is now a senior at Missouri. She has a 75.29 scoring average this season (combined fall and spring), with a low round of 69 and a best finish of fourth at the Tigers’ home meet, the Johnie Imes Invitational (her first career top-five finish). She has led the team in scoring twice in eight meets this season. For her college career, she has played 86 rounds and has a 75.07 average.