Former Century, Gophers goalie lands Division I coaching job at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI — Brock Kautz needed just four years to get back to Division I hockey.

The former Rochester Century and University of Minnesota goalie has quickly worked his way up in the coaching ranks after completing his college playing career with the Gophers in 2019.

After three years as an assistant coach in the North American Hockey League — two with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League, then with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL this past season — Kautz will be back in the Division I game.

Bemidji State University announced today — Thursday, July 20, 2023 — that Kautz has been hired as an assistant coach.

"I am very grateful to be joining the Bemidji State coaching staff," Kautz said in a statement. "I am excited to be a part and carry on the great tradition that has been established at Bemidji State University."

Kautz will work with head coach Tom Serratore, associate head coach Travis Winter and fellow first-year assistant Andrew Magera, who was an assistant coach and director of scouting with the Fargo (N.D.) Force of the USHL last season.

Kautz will work with the goalies at Bemidji State and will assist in all aspects of coaching, recruiting and player development.

"Brock's played and coached at a high level," Serratore said. "He understands the game and brings a strong skillset to our coaching staff. We're excited to have him on board."

Brock Kautz. Contributed

Kautz got his start in coaching three years ago, in 2020, serving as an assistant coach and goalie coach at Hudson (Wis.) High School.

He graduated from Minnesota in 2019, earning a bachelor's degree in sports management. He was a four-year goalie for the Gophers and he was part of two consecutive Big Ten regular season championships. He was also a four-year letterwinner and three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Between his playing days at Century and Minnesota, Kautz played five seasons in the NAHL. He played one season for the now-defunct Owatonna Express, followed by three seasons with the Janesville Jets and one with the Minnesota Wilderness. He backstopped the Wilderness to the NAHL championship — the Robertson Cup — in the spring of 2015; his team beat the Austin Bruins in two consecutive games, in Austin that spring.

Kautz is the latest area connection to the Bemidji State program: Former Century defenseman Will Zmolek wrapped up a standout four-year career at Bemidji State this past spring. Zmolek signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers organization following his senior season.

Former Bemidji State forward Hampus Sjodahl served as an assistant coach with the Austin Bruins the past two seasons. Sjodahl left Austin last week to accept an assistant coach position with Cedar Rapids (Iowa) in the USHL.