Former Century star Horvath on a hitting tear for North Carolina

ROCHESTER — Mac Horvath, a junior on the University of North Carolina baseball team, has been hot at the plate lately. Crazy hot.

Horvath, a Rochester native, had an amazing four-game stretch last week where he batted .563 (9-for-16) with a 2.181 OPS, five home runs and a whopping 19 RBIs.

Horvath had one game with eight RBIs as he smashed a pair of three-run homers and a two-run single. Then in a doubleheader sweep of Virginia Tech, he was 5-for-8 with 11 RBIs, including a game with a grand slam and a three-run homer.

“Once you hit one ball well it just kind of builds your confidence and it’s almost like a domino effect,” Horvath said. “You just keep repeating it over and over again and that just builds your confidence and keeps you going.”

Right now Horvath is oozing with confidence. For his stellar play, he was named the NCBWA Dick Howser National Hitter of the Week. He was also named the ACC Player of the Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right-handed hitting and throwing Horvath seems to have the ability to get red hot and maintain a torrid streak for an extended period of time. He has been hitting home runs in bunches each of the past two seasons.

Horvath is also literally seeing the ball better at the plate. He recently got a new pair of contact lenses and he almost immediately went a hitting tear.

“I’m just looking fastball every time,” he said. “Right now my rhythm and timing is really good so I’m able to see the breaking balls and get good swings off on them.”

For the season, Horvath is batting .312 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of 1.144. He leads the team in all those categories except batting average. He is tied for 11th in the nation in home runs and 27th in RBIs.

Rochester's Mac Horvath is having a stellar junior baseball season for the University of North Carolina. He is batting .312 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs and could be a high draft choice during the 2023 amateur draft in July. Contributed / University of North Carolina Athletics

“I think just being confident and knowing I can get the job done,” Horvath said of his success. “When I was going bad there for a little bit, I was just getting back in the (batting) cages and focusing on my rhythm and being slow and being able to see the ball.”

Horvath has 42 career home runs at North Carolina and is moving up the all-time ranks at the school. He said he has been more consistent this season. He recovered from a slow start a year ago to hit .268 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and 19 stolen bases with a .947 OPS.

“I got off to a slow start last year and this year I got off to a good start,” he said. “I kind of slowed down a little bit, but was able to bounce back pretty quickly from it. I think that's probably the biggest thing, just being pretty consistent and not getting too low or too high.”

Horvath put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and during fall training with the Tar Heels. He is 6-foot-1 and his weight has remained about 195 pounds. But he did mobility work to try to build some strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t really try to get bulky like a football player, just tried to stay athletic,” he said.

Despite his stellar power numbers, Horvath also has good speed. He also leads the Tar Heels with 21 stolen bases and he has been caught just three times.

“I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “Whether that’s hitting a double or homer or stealing a base.”

Horvath started high school at Century in Rochester before moving on to IMG Academy in Florida. He decided to attend Carolina at a young age and he said it has been a great fit.

Horvath, who will turn 22 in July, said his goal is to help the Tar Heels, currently 29-17, earn a berth in the College World Series. This might be his final opportunity. Future Stars Series has him listed No. 102 on its 2023 MLB draft board.

He was also draft eligible a year ago, but basically told teams he was going back to North Carolina for another season. This July he could easily be drafted in the top three rounds.

“I haven’t thought about it too much,” Horvath said. “After last year, talking about it and deciding to come back, I’m just going to let that take care of itself. I’m just going to keep playing and I’m sure at the end of the day I’ll be in a good spot.”

Horvath played third base for the Tar Heels a year ago. That is his primary position this season, but he has also played some right field, a move that could pay off in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t hurt you to be able to play multiple positions,” he said. “I don’t know where I would be projected (in the pro ranks), it’s probably more up to the team at that point when I do get drafted.”