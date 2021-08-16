Former Kenyon-Wanamingo coach takes over at RCTC

Former Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Jen Nerison has been hired as the new head coach of the Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team.

Nerison replaces highly successful Amber Zitzow, who stepped down following the 2020 season, which was called off due to COVID-19. Zitzow guided RCTC to one Division III NJCAA national title and directed the Yellowjackets to a fourth-place national finish in 2019 and a third-place finish in 2018.

RCTC begins its volleyball season this week.

"It was nice to meet the girls and get going," Nerison said.

Nerison was the head coach at K-W for nine seasons and guided the Knights into a section title game eight times. K-W earned Class AA state berths in both 2017 and 2016, placing third in the state in 2016.

"We are excited to have coach Nerison filling the role of head coach at RCTC," Yellowjackets athletic director Mike Lester said in a release. "She is well connected within southern Minnesota volleyball and will help to keep our women at the top of the MCAC."

In addition to her coaching duties, Nerison serves as a special education teacher within the Goodhue County Education District.

———

Megan Flom of the Winona State volleyball team has been tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Flom is a fifth-year senior from Kenyon-Wanamingo. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter earned 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American honors earlier this summer.

The 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19. Flom had a stellar 2019 season when she led Winona State with 358 kills and averaged 3.81 per set. She set a team record with a .391 hitting percentage, which ranked eighth nationally among Division II players.

Sophomore Lydia Lange of Caledonia is also a member of the Winona State volleyball team.

———

As the Rochester Honkers wrapped up the 2021 season over the weekend, they had one player named to the Northwoods League postseason All-Star Team.

Left-handed starting pitcher Brant Alazaus out of Walsh University was honored for the Honkers. He finished the season with a 5-2 record and a 3.89 ERA. He led the team with 69 1/3 innings pitched and also had a team-best 67 strikeouts.

During the final week of the season, the Honkers dealt with injuries and players leaving for college. To fill the roster, the Honkers added four area players in Rochester's Logan Milene and T Palmer Mickelson, Dodge Center's Derek Lilledahl and Kasson's Kaleb Thiesse.

Milene, who played his 2021 college season at Des Moines Area Community College, finished with just under 20 at-bats.

“It’s cool to come here and play against those guys who are all at very good schools,” Milene said. “It’s also fun to play with them, too. It’s fun to learn what they do and how they do it.”

Mickelson, Lilledahl and Thiesse all got to pitch in relief. Mickelson played the 2021 season at Rochester Community and Technical College, Lilledahl played at Division II Minnesota State Mankato and Thiesse played at Division III Luther College in Iowa.

Getting a chance to play in the Northwoods League, even briefly, was a great experience for the area players.

“Going out there, this is going to prepare me for facing all these D-III schools,” Thiesse said. “Facing all this great competition and highly skilled hitters is going to prepare me for that.”

Milene, Lilledahl and Mickelson are all current members of the Rochester Royals amateur baseball team. The Royals have earned a Class B state berth and open with a single-elimination game this weekend.

"I'll be there at the state tournament," Milene said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .