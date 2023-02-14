Former Mayo basketball star Gabe Madsen's big adventure landed him in a beautiful place

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — To hear University of Utah basketball coach Craig Smith tell it, rarely has he appreciated a player more than he does Gabe Madsen.

“Gabe just has this way about him,” Smith said. “He gets along with everybody and has the respect of everybody. He’s a natural. People use the word love a lot when it doesn’t really fit. But I love that dude.”

Smith and Madsen are both in their second year at Utah. Smith came over from Utah State, where the native of Stephen, Minn., coached for three years before being hired by Pac-12 Conference school Utah.

Madsen came over to Utah by way of the Mojave Desert.

Well, the Mojave was just one of the many outposts in the Southwest and West that Rochester Mayo graduates Madsen and close friend Jake McCabe had landed their sleeping bags two winters ago as part of a two-month get-away trip.

The essentials on their journey were a tent, those sleeping bags, McCabe’s car and a basketball.

What Madsen was getting away from was his first taste of college basketball, at the University of Cincinnati. Feeling stressed and lost, Madsen quit that team in late December of his freshman year in favor of a two-month junket with McCabe, looking to find himself and rekindle his love for the game.

He did both.

“It’s hard for me almost to remember what that feeling was, to feel that low about basketball,” Madsen said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever felt like that. That’s why I had to step away. But I look back at that trip so fondly. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It allowed me to figure some things out. It was definitely a growth period for me.”

Utah's Gabe Madsen settles into a fade-away shot against a pair of UCLA defenders this season. Contributed / University of Utah

Refreshed and renewed, Madsen followed up that trip by throwing himself into the college basketball transfer portal. He coupled that by doing his due diligence, researching which coach out there might fit him best. He came up with Smith, whom he was familiar with, Smith having recruited him in high school when Smith was at Utah State.

Smith was struck by Madsen’s game at Rochester Mayo and was certain it would translate nicely under him at the University of Utah.

The two had a Zoom chat after Madsen returned from his “big-adventure” trip. The very next day, Smith’s new school also became Madsen’s new school, and McCabe’s, too.

It’s been an ideal match. McCabe doesn’t play basketball at Utah, but he is a constant buddy and workout partner for Madsen, who’s transformed himself into a physical force, up 15 pounds of muscle from his high school days, now 200 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame.

The junior guard is stronger, faster and more explosive than he’s ever been, all while maintaining his silky shooting stroke.

Madsen has also maintained his be-his-own guy sensibility, with a hippie’s touch. Madsen’s hair falls to his shoulders when he’s just hanging around and is laced into a bun secured behind a headband when he plays. He’s also sporting a couple of tattoos, one of them a "love" inscription that includes a peace sign resting next to a heart.

Madsen has always had a flair, on and off the court, which Smith embraces. Now he’s just glad he gets to be around it firsthand.

But what Smith embraces most about Madsen is the way he plays. Though currently injured and out a number of weeks with a high ankle sprain, Madsen is averaging 12 points per game while shooting a lofty 37% on 3-pointers, one of the top marks in the Pac-12. The second-leading scorer on his team, Madsen has helped turn Utah into one of the Pac-12’s most surprising teams, at 10-5 in the league and 17-9 overall. That after going 4-16, 11-20 last season.

Gabe Madsen watches his shot settle into the hoop as Utah took on Texas Christian University this season. Madsen finished with 26 points in the game. Contributed / University of Utah

“When I was coaching at Utah State, I felt like it was a long shot to get Gabe because I thought he was so good,” Smith said. “But when I got hired at Utah, I saw that he was in the portal. Then his AAU coach reached out to me. It’s been a great and perfect fit for him here. Knowing his love for the outdoors and that he loved to camp and be a bit of a free spirit, Utah is incredible that way. It is one of the most beautiful places not only in the country, but the world.”

What Smith has come to know best about Madsen is just how driven he is in basketball. This is anything but just some long-haired pretty boy. This is one of the most grinding and determined guys that Smith has ever coached.

“Gabe is so consumed with basketball,” Smith said. “He’s a gym rat, a basketball junkie. He’ll work his hands to the bone to get better. Gabe gets in the gym five mornings a week to put himself through his own workout routine (that includes daily weightlifting with McCabe). He is one of those guys who wants to be at practice, wants to lift, wants to condition, wants to do yoga, wants to go to training table, wants to be coached and coached hard. And when he's (in games), teams have to account for him. Teams game plan to take him away.”

It’s killing Madsen right now that it’s an injury that’s taking him away.

It’s not the first time that he’s been sidelined at Utah. Madsen suffered a collapsed lung last season that kept him out a bunch of games. This time it was an awkward fall that did him in, just 2 minutes into a game against Oregon.

Madsen had a bad feeling about it as soon as it happened.

“I knew it was pretty bad,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty good pain tolerance. Last year I kept playing in a game after having a collapsed lung. But when this (ankle sprain) happened, I knew there was no way I was going back out there. It’s just really disappointing not to be out there. But I guess I’m just glad it wasn’t a knee injury, or an Achilles.”

Madsen is in a completely different place now than he was two seasons ago as a Cincinnati freshman, emotionally, physically and literally.

There will be no need for a second trip. No need for McCabe to gas up that car.

Madsen’s current adventure has been his best yet.

“Every day I write down what I’m grateful for,” Madsen said. “I’m just grateful for the flow of all of this and having basketball be what I do every day. It’s hard to think of doing anything else.”