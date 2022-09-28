We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, September 28

Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Former PIZM goalkeeper helps RCTC draw with North Iowa

Jordan Weber made 12 saves in net as the Yellowjackets their first draw of the season.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 11:38 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team tied with North Iowa Area Community College 2-2 Tuesday night in Mason City.

Former Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa goalkeeper Jordan Weber made 12 saves in net for RCTC, which overcame a pair of one-goal deficits.

Haley Doyea and Amy Gonzalez scored for the Yellowjackets

Emma Buck — another former PIZM Wildcat — and St. Charles High School graduate Mia Pierre each dished out an assist.

"This is one of those games where the team played a great game, controlled possession, kept their shape, etc., but didn’t get the result we wanted," coach Bryan Weiss said. "... Ultimately, it was a great game verse a quality opponent."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
