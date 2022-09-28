Former PIZM goalkeeper helps RCTC draw with North Iowa
Jordan Weber made 12 saves in net as the Yellowjackets their first draw of the season.
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team tied with North Iowa Area Community College 2-2 Tuesday night in Mason City.
Former Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa goalkeeper Jordan Weber made 12 saves in net for RCTC, which overcame a pair of one-goal deficits.
Haley Doyea and Amy Gonzalez scored for the Yellowjackets
Emma Buck — another former PIZM Wildcat — and St. Charles High School graduate Mia Pierre each dished out an assist.
"This is one of those games where the team played a great game, controlled possession, kept their shape, etc., but didn’t get the result we wanted," coach Bryan Weiss said. "... Ultimately, it was a great game verse a quality opponent."
Mia Pierre of St. Charles has been an elite goal scorer throughout her soccer career at both St. Charles High School and now at RCTC.