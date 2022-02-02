SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Former RCTC coach Zitzow will guide volleyball team at St. Mary's

Amber Zitzow was the head coach at RCTC for eight seasons and guided the Yellowjacket to the 2015 NJCAA Division III national championship

Zitzow steps down as RCTC coach.DUP.jpg
Former Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball coach Amber Zitzow has been named head volleyball coach at St. Mary's University in Winona. She guided the Yellowjackets the NJCAA Division III national title in 2015 and to four national berths in eight seasons.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 02, 2022 02:49 PM
Share

Amber Zitzow is ready for the challenge of being a head volleyball coach at a four-year college.

The former Rochester Community and Technical College coach has been selected to guide Division III St. Mary’s University in Winona.

“I’m super, super excited,” Zitzow said.

The Dover-Eyota High School grad had a stellar run at RCTC. She spent 12 years with the Yellowjackets and in eight seasons as the head coach. She posted a 187-41 record and guided RCTC to the Division III junior college national championship in 2015. She also coached the Yellowjackets to third-place finishes in 2014 and 2018, and a fourth-place finish in 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Amber to the Saint Mary's and Cardinal athletics family," Saint Mary's athletic director Brian Sisson said. "Her knowledge of the game, past successes as a head coach, vision for the program, ties to the area, and positive impact on student-athletes she has worked with stood out in the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zitzow was an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota, Morris a year ago. She is a Winona State grad and is thrilled to be moving closer to home again. She said knowing the area will help with recruiting and she is also looking forward to coaching at St. Mary’s.

Zitzow Mug1.jpg
Amber Zitzow

“The campus has a small feel and they offer a lot of opportunities for the student-athlete,” she said. “The challenge of being in the MIAC is going to be fun and exciting.”

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has been very tough in volleyball in recent years as the league has produced teams constantly ranked in the nation. Former league member St. Thomas University was the national champion in 2012.

“It’s good to have that challenge and try to live up to those expectations,” Zitzow said. “Why not St. Mary’s again?”

Zitzow said she has a wide base of recruiting contacts in both the southern and northern parts of the state. A number of her former RCTC players are now coaches in the area as well.

St. Mary’s was just 7-20 during the 2021 season and 3-8 in MIAC play.

"I look forward to the challenge of motivating athletes to grow and reach their full potential while maintaining their classroom performances,” Zitzow said. “I am ready to get to work."

Related Topics: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWINONA AREA
What to read next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Men’s basketball: No. 4 Purdue poses many challenges for Gophers
Inside and outside, the Boilermakers are a handful
February 01, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC beats Ridgewater for second time in three days
Olivia Christianson led a trio of RCTC players in double figures with 17 points
January 31, 2022 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
University of Minnesota Golden Gophers logo.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers beat Wisconsin to end 4-game losing streak
Minnesota was without starting point guard Jasmine Powell, who has left the program and plans to enter the transfer portal
January 30, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Gophers men’s basketball can’t close and fall 66-60 to Wisconsin
The Minnesota Badgers beat the Gophers men’s basketball team on Sunday in Madison, Wis.
January 30, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press