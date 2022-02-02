Former RCTC coach Zitzow will guide volleyball team at St. Mary's

Amber Zitzow is ready for the challenge of being a head volleyball coach at a four-year college.

The former Rochester Community and Technical College coach has been selected to guide Division III St. Mary’s University in Winona.

“I’m super, super excited,” Zitzow said.

The Dover-Eyota High School grad had a stellar run at RCTC. She spent 12 years with the Yellowjackets and in eight seasons as the head coach. She posted a 187-41 record and guided RCTC to the Division III junior college national championship in 2015. She also coached the Yellowjackets to third-place finishes in 2014 and 2018, and a fourth-place finish in 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Amber to the Saint Mary's and Cardinal athletics family," Saint Mary's athletic director Brian Sisson said. "Her knowledge of the game, past successes as a head coach, vision for the program, ties to the area, and positive impact on student-athletes she has worked with stood out in the process.”

Zitzow was an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota, Morris a year ago. She is a Winona State grad and is thrilled to be moving closer to home again. She said knowing the area will help with recruiting and she is also looking forward to coaching at St. Mary’s.

“The campus has a small feel and they offer a lot of opportunities for the student-athlete,” she said. “The challenge of being in the MIAC is going to be fun and exciting.”

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has been very tough in volleyball in recent years as the league has produced teams constantly ranked in the nation. Former league member St. Thomas University was the national champion in 2012.

“It’s good to have that challenge and try to live up to those expectations,” Zitzow said. “Why not St. Mary’s again?”

Zitzow said she has a wide base of recruiting contacts in both the southern and northern parts of the state. A number of her former RCTC players are now coaches in the area as well.

St. Mary’s was just 7-20 during the 2021 season and 3-8 in MIAC play.

"I look forward to the challenge of motivating athletes to grow and reach their full potential while maintaining their classroom performances,” Zitzow said. “I am ready to get to work."