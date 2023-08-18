Former Stewartville volleyball standout up to challenge of new position for RCTC

ROCHESTER — Kylie Smidt is ready for a personal challenge for the Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team this fall.

Smidt grew up in Spring Valley and played high school volleyball at state power Stewartville. Last year at RCTC, Smidt had a strong freshman season. But this year she is about to step outside of her comfort zone.

Smidt played mostly in the back row as a freshman and also did some setting. This year she is transitioning to being an outside hitter in the front row.

“It’s a little different,” she said. “More jumping and transitioning faster.”

The position is new for Smidt as she mainly played in the back row in high school. She was a sophomore reserve when Stewartville won a state championship in 2019.

RCTC coach Jennifer Nerison is confident that Smidt will make a smooth transition as a hitter in the front row.

“She’s got a wicked left hand,” Nerison said. “And she’s just a steady all-around player. She’s just steady in every skill that she has. Her volleyball IQ is up there.”

Last year Smidt was fourth on the team with 276 digs, 2.63 per set. She also received some time at setter early in the season and was second on the team with 84 sets. She had 35 kills as well.

“By the end of the season, I would say she was one of my most steady and consistent players,” Nerison said.

As she makes the position switch, Smidt said some of the biggest challenges will be to make reads on the other team’s players in the front row and try to learn their hitting tendencies so she knows where to block.

Smidt also faces one other obstacle as a hitter in the front row: Her size. She stands 5-foot-4, which is diminutive for most outside hitters.

“It’s pretty intimidating to hit against a big block, but I know I have good shots,” she said. “I know where to hit it on the court instead of just pounding the ball away. I can use the block or I can tip or I can push deep corners. I can change it up so their defense doesn’t know (what’s coming).”

As she embraces the new role, she says trying to be consistent in each set and match will be her main goal.

Smidt didn’t learn of the position switch until arriving for practice to start this season. Nerison had to make some changes when two players from a year ago didn’t return and two expected transfers decided not to attend RCTC.

Smidt and Samantha Martarelli (71 kills in 18 matches a year ago) are RCTC’s only two returning veterans. The Yellowjackets have just eight players on the roster heading into the season.

“During the offseason, I kind of trained for everything because I didn’t know where I was going to play this season,” Smidt said. “I feel if I knew, I would have trained more outside than right side (behind the setter).”

Kylie Smidt, a Stewartville grad, is one of the team captains for the 2023 Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team. Smidt is just one of two returning veterans for the Yellowjackets. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

She will have adjustments to make, but feels she will be up to the challenge.

“I feel like playing back row in my past years, I am more mentally strong so I don’t get down on myself if I make a mistake,” she said. “I can read the setter better because I’m used to having to read them to know where to go on defense.”

Coming from a winning program at Stewartville, Smidt knows what it takes to win at a high level. She tries to stress those principals to her RCTC teammates.

“I try to keep it pretty competitive in the gym and try to keep people focused so they have a winning mindset,” she said.

Smidt, a team captain, was also a big organizer in getting her RCTC teammates together and working out in the offseason. That was done with lofty team goals in mind.

The Yellowjackets lost in the Region XIII championship match a year ago, finishing one win shy of earning a national tournament berth.

“That’s a motivator this year, definitely,” Smidt said.

Smidt said she would like to play volleyball at a four-year college, but is still undecided if she wants to make the commitment to play at the next level. She is currently studying to be a dental assistant.

“I definitely feel like we can contend if we keep working hard,” she added. “We need to keep pushing ourselves every day.”

2023 RCTC Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 18-19 — at OWT Invitational. Aug. 23 — Iowa Lakes Invitational, 3 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Century College, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Minnesota West, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 — RCTC Invitational, 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 9 — RCTC Invitational, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Sept. 13 — Western Tech, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 — St. Cloud Tech, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 — Anoka-Ramsey, noon. Sept. 20 — at Riverland, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 — Viterbo JV, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 — Minnesota West, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 —at Ridgewater, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, noon

Oct. 4 — at Western Tech, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 — Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 — Ridgewater, noon. Oct. 11 — Century College, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 — at St. Cloud Tech, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 — at Anoka-Ramsey, noon. Oct. 16 — at Vitero JV, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 — Riverland, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 — Region XIII Tournament, at Anoka-Ramsey, TBA.