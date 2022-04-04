Freshman Bolduc hits for cycle, goes 8-for-9 as RCTC wins pair

MAUSTON, Wis. — Zebastian Bolduc had a huge day at the plate as Rochester Community and Technical College won a pair of games at the Crossover Tournament on Sunday.

RCTC posted 18-1 and 10-0 victories over Mesabi Range.

Bolduc, a freshmen infielder from Tampa Bay, went 8-for-9 with 14 total bases in the two games.

He hit for the cycle in the first game as he went 5-for-5 with a double, triple, grand slam with eight RBIs and also stole two bases. He went 3-for-4, all singles, in the second game.

Carlos Martinez hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets in the first game. Drew Simmons (2-2) of Stewartville pitched the first five innings and he did not allow a run as he struck out two and allowed three hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second game, Will Pacheco went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for RCTC. Pacheco and Bolduc both scored a pair of runs.

Left-hander Luke Dudycha (1-1) of Hayfield tossed a six-hit shutout on the mound over seven innings and he struck out nine.

RCTC (7-7) was scheduled to face Itasca Community College in two more Crossover Tournament games on Monday.