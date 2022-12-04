Givens' game-high, team defense leads RCTC men to victory

ROCHESTER — Kameron Givens finished with a game-best 21 points to help the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team to a 70-48 win over Fond du Lac Tribal and Community Technical College on Saturday at RCTC.

Givens was an efficient 8 of 12 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds and two assists.

Andre Crockett was in double figures with 10 points, while Obinna Izoura also finished with 10 off the bench for the Yellowjackets (6-1).

RCTC outrebounded Fond du Lac 46-34 and held the advantage in assists 20-4. The Yellowjackets are back in action on Friday at Vermillion.

"It was an outstanding first us as we got out of the gates quickly," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said via email. "A very good team effort in the first half and we had good outputs from numerous individuals."