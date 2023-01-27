STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Givens scores 27 as RCTC men collect road victory

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team defeated Minnesota West 91-75

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 08:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WORTHINGTON — Kameron Givens scored 27 points to help Rochester Community and Technical College post a 91-75 victory over Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Wednesday in junior college men's basketball.

Givens made 11 of 19 shots from the floor and he was 5-for-6 at the line. The guard also pulled down eight rebounds.

Also Read
Bremer.jpg
College
Lake City grad Natalie Bremer an instant success with Mavericks
Natalie Bremer has fit in perfectly with Minnesota State University, Mankato's uptempo ways in women's basketball.
January 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Caledonia's Eli King
College
Eli King getting limited playing time at Iowa State as a true freshman
Brothers Eli, Owen and Noah King are all playing college basketball. Eli is a reserve guard at Iowa State while Owen is a starter at Winona State and Noah starts at Kirkwood Community College.
January 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Adamson.jpg
College
CJ Adamson has been a quick study for Augustana women's basketball team
Former Lourdes star CJ Adamson has been a starter for the Augustana University women's basketball team since the season started. Adamson is a freshman point guard.
January 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets while Quest McCrimon added 10 points and Mayo grad Andre Crockett had eight assists, six points and four rebounds. Lewiston-Altura grad Collin Bonow came off the bench to tallied nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

"We had some good play from Kam Givens, Peyton Dunham, Quest McCrimmon, Andre Crockett, Collin Bonow," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We are improving in areas and that will have to continue as we go deeper."

RCTC led 51-38 at the half and built the led to as many as 25 with 10 minutes to go before cruising to victory. The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 47-36 and shot 50% from the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets (12-5, 3-2 in South Division) will host Ridgewater Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in a key division contest.

RCTC/Minnesota West boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC slips past No. 3 Minnesota West in women's basketball
RCTC has its closest game of the season, but moves to 15-0 with an 87-79 victory over Minnesota West.
January 26, 2023 12:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Minnesota
College
Shorthanded Gophers fight en masse but fall 61-57 to Indiana
With two more players unavailable Wednesday, the Gophers had roughly half that roster max against Indiana at Williams Arena.
January 25, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Utsby,Alyssa.ap.625.jpg
College
Ustby is women's basketball's National Player of the Week
Alyssa Ustby, a Lourdes graduate and standout junior forward at the University of North Carolina, won National Player of the Week honors for performances against Duke and Georgia Tech.
January 25, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers plagued by poor (and infrequent) free-throw shooting in close losses
Minnesota is the worst free-throw shooting team in the nation, making a woeful 59.3% this year to rank 352 out of 352 Division I programs.
January 24, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press