Givens scores 27 as RCTC men collect road victory

WORTHINGTON — Kameron Givens scored 27 points to help Rochester Community and Technical College post a 91-75 victory over Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Wednesday in junior college men's basketball.

Givens made 11 of 19 shots from the floor and he was 5-for-6 at the line. The guard also pulled down eight rebounds.

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets while Quest McCrimon added 10 points and Mayo grad Andre Crockett had eight assists, six points and four rebounds. Lewiston-Altura grad Collin Bonow came off the bench to tallied nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

"We had some good play from Kam Givens, Peyton Dunham, Quest McCrimmon, Andre Crockett, Collin Bonow," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We are improving in areas and that will have to continue as we go deeper."

RCTC led 51-38 at the half and built the led to as many as 25 with 10 minutes to go before cruising to victory. The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 47-36 and shot 50% from the floor.

The Yellowjackets (12-5, 3-2 in South Division) will host Ridgewater Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in a key division contest.

RCTC/Minnesota West boxscore