Sports | College
Givens scores career-high 36 points to spark RCTC men to victory

The RCTC men's basketball team opened play in the Ellsworth Tournament with an 88-77 win over NIACC on Friday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 12, 2022 05:02 PM
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Kameron Givens poured in 36 points as the Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team opened play in the Ellsworth Classic with an 88-77 victory over North Iowa Area Community College on Friday.

Givens added four rebounds and three assists to go with his career-high point total for RCTC. The Yellowjackets, who led 47-44 at the half, were in a tight game in the final five minutes before securing the win.

RCTC (2-0) has opened the season with two straight wins over scholarship junior college schools.

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the Yellowjackets. Quincy Burland had 14 points and eight rebounds while Mayo grad Andre Crockett chipped in with five assists and three steals to help the cause.

RCTC will play host Ellsworth at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“They are 5-0 and will be a strong test,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

