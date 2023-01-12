99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
Givens tallies 30 points as RCTC men rally past Riverland 64-58

The RCTC men's basketball team overcame a 34-26 deficit at the half to defeat Riverland. Rochester's Peyton Dunham and Andre Crockett both played a big role for RCTC in the win.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 11, 2023
ROCHESTER — Kameron Givens poured in 30 points and Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong defensive game in a 64-58 victory over Riverland Community College in junior college men's basketball on Wednesday night.

Givens had a big offensive night as he made 9 of 19 shots from the floor and was a lethal 10-for-11 at the line to help RCTC rally in the second half.

Riverland held a 34-26 lead at the half. But the Yellowjackets went on a 38-24 run in the second half as they held a team to under 60 point for the third time this season.

"It wasn't pretty but we battled," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets won despite shooting 32.3% from the field. Their comeback started with a 14-4 run to open the second half.

"Quincy Burland hit some huge threes to get us going," LaPlante said.

Burland finished with 15 points and six rebounds off the bench and he was 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Givens also had some big hoops in the second half and was clutch at the free-throw line.

Lourdes grad Peyton Dunham had a strong game with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds while Mayo grad Andre Crockett had seven rebounds, six assists and 5 steals and according to LaPlante "was a good floor general."

The win moves RCTC to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC. Riverland drops to 10-8, 1-2 in the Southern Division.

The Yellowjackets play at St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Cloud is 2-0 in conference play.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
