Golden Gophers were winners in football, war, life

Eighty years ago today, Bruce Smith was on a train from Minneapolis to Chicago when he received word of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

It was Dec. 7, 1941, and Smith, known as “the Faribault Flash,” was heading east to accept awards as the standout college football player of the season. In Chicago, he was to be feted as the college Man of the Year, and two days later he would receive the Heisman Trophy in New York.

Smith and his University of Minnesota teammates had just finished a second-consecutive undefeated season. They were crowned national champions by all the wire services and media outlets that mattered.

This magical era of Gophers football is recounted in detail in a new book, “From the Gridiron to the Battlefield,” by Danny Spewak.

Yes, Minnesota was once a college football power. Behind a physical running attack coached by the legendary Bernie Bierman, the Gophers, wearing their golden uniforms, dominated other teams. In 1941, Minnesota outscored its eight opponents by 186 to 38.

Smith was captain of the team, and although he was by consensus the best college player in the country, running back Bob Sweiger was named Minnesota’s most valuable player. In other words, this Gophers team was stocked with talent, including All-America and all-conference players.

All of those talented players competed in 1941 under the shadow of a looming war. While the Gophers were rolling over Big 10 teams, German tanks were rolling across the steppes of the Soviet Union, France and was under Nazi occupation, Japan was making warlike moves and noises in the Pacific, and Great Britain was hanging on by a thread.

Against that background, the 1941 football season took on the air of one final hurrah. Top players at major colleges were already leaving for the Army, the Navy or jobs in the defense industry. At Minnesota, Bierman, a Marine Corps reservist, could be called up at any time.

“Those far eastern fellas may think American boys are soft,” Smith told a national radio audience at the Heisman ceremony two days after Pearl Harbor. “I have had, and even have now, plenty of black and blue to show that they are making a big mistake.”

Before reporting for training with the Navy in the summer of 1942, Smith was featured in a film, “Smith of Minnesota.” He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, but pro football would be put on hold for the duration of the war.

“I think I’ll be in a bigger game than pro ball next fall,” Smith said.

Smith became a Navy fighter pilot and spent much of the war training new pilots. He was still waiting for a combat assignment when the war ended in August 1945.

Warren Plunkett, the Gophers quarterback from Austin, played some pro ball before enlisting in the Navy. He was stationed on the USS Sitka in the northwest Pacific.

Gene Bierhaus, another member of the '41 Gophers, joined the Marines and fought at Iwo Jima, where he was wounded. Also at Iwo Jima was former Gophers Joe Lauterbach, who was so seriously wounded that one of his legs had to be amputated.

Among other Gophers, Bob Welch suffered a broken back in 1944 when his Navy ship exploded off the coast of Normandy.

Numerous other members of the 1941 team served their country after Pearl Harbor. One of them, Butch Levy, memorized the eye chart so he could pass the Navy enlistment physical exam.

As Spewak’s book makes clear, these young men were determined to win -- at football, at war and in life.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.