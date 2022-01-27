SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Guards pace Yellowjackets men to lopsided win

RCTC got excellent play from its backcourt and romped past Minnesota West in men's basketball.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 26, 2022 10:42 PM
Share

WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College got excellent guard play on Wednesday and romped to a 98-58 win over Minnesota West in Minnesota College Athletic Conference men’s basketball.

Keivonte Watts had 29 points on 13-for-19 field-goal shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Devyn Frye and Quest McCrimon added 13 points apiece, Andre Crockett had 10 points and Peyton Dunham had nine.

RCTC shot 54% from the field and outrebounded Minnesota West 51-32.

“It was a good win for us on the road,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante. “Our backcourt was solid as we had 56 points from Watts, Frye and McCrimon. And Andre Crockett and Peyton Dunham were excellent.”

The Yellowjackets moved to 6-1 in the MCAC and 16-4 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
Cold-shooting RCTC women fall to Minnesota West
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had a rare dreadful shooting night and suffered its first conference loss of the season.
January 26, 2022 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Minnesota
College
Message to Gophers guard Payton Willis: ‘Your voice is powerful’
Senior point guard set a career high with 32 points, tied a program record with eight 3-pointers, distributed seven assists and played all 40 minutes in last Saturday’s 68-65 victory over Rutgers
January 26, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
FSA Minnesota Gophers
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers have regrouped since eye-opening loss
But they still have lost three straight heading into Thursday night’s game at Purdue
January 26, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
College
Gophers report: Starters logging heavy minutes so far
The Gophers host the Buckeyes on Thursday. Ohio State has an effective field-goal percentage of 56.3% so far this season.
January 26, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Stats Perform