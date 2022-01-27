Guards pace Yellowjackets men to lopsided win

WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College got excellent guard play on Wednesday and romped to a 98-58 win over Minnesota West in Minnesota College Athletic Conference men’s basketball.

Keivonte Watts had 29 points on 13-for-19 field-goal shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Devyn Frye and Quest McCrimon added 13 points apiece, Andre Crockett had 10 points and Peyton Dunham had nine.

RCTC shot 54% from the field and outrebounded Minnesota West 51-32.

“It was a good win for us on the road,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante. “Our backcourt was solid as we had 56 points from Watts, Frye and McCrimon. And Andre Crockett and Peyton Dunham were excellent.”

The Yellowjackets moved to 6-1 in the MCAC and 16-4 overall.