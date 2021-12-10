Gustavus JV slips past RCTC women in final second

Rochester Community and Technical College got off to a slow start and lost 53-51 to the Gustavus College junior varsity women’s basketball team on Thursday.

RCTC was outscored 20-7 in the first quarter.

Betsy Schoenrock had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Gustavus and hit the game-winning shot with 1 second left in regulation.

Olivia Christianson had 12 points for the Yellowjackets. Ravyn Miles had 8 points, 6 assists and 5 steals.

RCTC finished with a 37-28 rebounding advantage.