Gustavus men’s basketball team loading up on area players

ROCHESTER — The Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball team is going to be well represented with area players during the 2023-24 season.

Four players from southeast Minnesota from the class of 2023 have already committed to play for the Gusties starting this fall.

The four are Isaac Matti of Hayfield, Kaiden Peters of Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Logan Tuckner of John Marshall and Isaac Dearborn of Byron.

Matti is a 6-foot-2 guard who was a Post Bulletin All-Area First Team selection in 2023.

He averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game and was elected to the Minnesota All-Star Series but was unable to play due to a broken foot.

He helped Hayfield win Class A state titles during sophomore and junior seasons. He finished second in school history in points scored (2,170) and first in assists (568) and set a school mark with a 50-point game as a senior.

Peters, a 6-3 guard, was a Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team selection in 2023. He hit the memorable game-winning shot at the end of regulation that lifted P-E-M past Lake City 58-55 in the Section 1AA championship game in March.

He averaged 19.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 63% from the field. He also had offers to play Division II football.

Tuckner, a 6-4 guard/forward, was Post Bulletin All-Area Third Team. He is an athletic inside-outside scoring threat who averaged 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per games a senior while earning All-Big Nine Conference honors.

Dearborn battled back from an injured junior season to have a solid senior campaign while earning All-Hiawatha Valley League honors. The 6-foot guard showed off his passing skills as he had a single-game school record of 17 assists in one game.

He finished averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He was a 40% career 3-point shooter.

• Eli Wolff, a 2022 Southland grad, was on the Gustavus roster during the 2022-23 season. Wolff, a 6-2 freshman guard, saw varsity action in one game during the season.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kayden Rodrick, another Post Bulletin All-Area player in 2023, has announced his commitment to play men's basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Rodrick is a 6-4 guard who was All-Area Second Team as a senior. He was among the top scorers in the area as he averaged 23.3 points per game. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals and set a single-game school record with 39 points in one contest.

He finished with more than 1,100 career points.

Rodrick will go to an RCTC team that placed third at the Division III NJCAA National Tournament during the 2022-23 season.

The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City has earned a national honor for the second year in a row.

The National Golf Foundation has selected the Jewel Golf Club as the nation’s top ranking for overall customer loyalty in the Premium Public Course category.

The honor is awarded off a GolfSAT platform, which is used by more than 1,000 U.S. golf facilities. The golfer satisfaction survey enables participating courses to compare satisfaction measures against benchmarks of similarly-priced properties nationwide.

The Jewel was ranked No. 1 in Top Premium Courses, with peak green fee of $70 or more.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .