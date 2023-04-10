Hayfield's Dudycha tosses no-hitter for RCTC baseball team

ROCHESTER — Luke Dudycha tossed a no-hitter for the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team to highlight a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets won the first game 10-4 and Dudycha followed with a no-hitter in the nightcap as RCTC won 10-0 in six innings.

Dudycha, a left-hander from Hayfield, struck out five and walked two in his no-hit gem. He also hit two batters and 54 of his 85 pitches were strikes. Dudycha is now 2-0 this season.

Christian Bruno, who caught the no-hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Luis Rodriquez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Alfredo Carrion went 2-for-2 and Jovan Marrero-Soto drove in two runs.

In the first game on Saturday, Campanale earned the win on the mound. He went all seven innings and allowed 10 hits and four runs, just two being earned. He struck out six and walked one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrion went 1-for-4 with three RBIs while Klayton Hawkins had an odd game. Hawkins did not have an official at-bat, but he drove in three runs and scored one. He had two sac flies and walked twice.

Rodriquez and Clement Febus both had two hits and scored two runs.

RCTC (10-6) will play the Luther College junior varsity team on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a single nine-inning game.