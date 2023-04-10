50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports College

Hayfield's Dudycha tosses no-hitter for RCTC baseball team

Yellowjackets are victorious in a pair of games against Minnesota West on Saturday, winning 10-4 and 10-0.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
April 09, 2023 at 11:55 PM

ROCHESTER — Luke Dudycha tossed a no-hitter for the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team to highlight a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets won the first game 10-4 and Dudycha followed with a no-hitter in the nightcap as RCTC won 10-0 in six innings.

Dudycha, a left-hander from Hayfield, struck out five and walked two in his no-hit gem. He also hit two batters and 54 of his 85 pitches were strikes. Dudycha is now 2-0 this season.

ALSO READ

Christian Bruno, who caught the no-hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Luis Rodriquez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Alfredo Carrion went 2-for-2 and Jovan Marrero-Soto drove in two runs.

In the first game on Saturday, Campanale earned the win on the mound. He went all seven innings and allowed 10 hits and four runs, just two being earned. He struck out six and walked one.

Carrion went 1-for-4 with three RBIs while Klayton Hawkins had an odd game. Hawkins did not have an official at-bat, but he drove in three runs and scored one. He had two sac flies and walked twice.

Rodriquez and Clement Febus both had two hits and scored two runs.

RCTC (10-6) will play the Luther College junior varsity team on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a single nine-inning game.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
