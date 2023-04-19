Hayfield's Luke Dudycha stands tall for RCTC, riding the momentum of his first no-hitter

ROCHESTER — When Luke Dudycha was a senior at Hayfield High School, he had a choice to make regarding what sport he wanted to play in college.

He played football, basketball and baseball for the Vikings and had to choose between basketball and baseball. Standing 6-foot-8, he decided to take the practical approach.

“There are a lot of 6-8 power forwards, but there aren’t too many 6-8 left-handed pitchers,” Dudycha said.

He selected baseball and has spent the last two years as a pitcher for Rochester Community and Technical College. Dudycha had a pitching gem back on April 8 when he threw a six-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

“I didn’t expect this to happen but I’ll take it,” Dudycha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first no-hitter of Dudycha’s career. The big left-hander received a lot of support from his teammates after his pitching gem.

“That was pretty special,” Dudycha said. “Going into the game I was just going to go out there and give it my all, throw strikes, pound the zone and let my defense do a lot of work for me. And I think that’s what I did.”

During the game, Dudycha was able to throw his fastball to exact spots most of the time. He also mixed in his curveball very well. He struck out five, walked two and hit a pair of batters.

“I was keeping hitters uncomfortable,” he said.

In the second inning, he filled the bases on two walks and a hit batsman with one out before getting out of the jam with a strikeout and flyout.

“I managed to get out of that,” he said. “There were no close hits. There were some slow rollers in the infield and my defense was able to make plays which is great to have as a pitcher.”

With his large frame, Dudycha can look imposing as he pitches to hitters. He throws both a four- and two-seam fastball as well as a curveball and changeup. His fastball usually tops out at 84 miles per hour.

After his no-hitter, Dudycha was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA. He had a rough outing in his last start, a loss to Riverland Community College, which saw his ERA jump to 5.03 this season. He has struck out 22 and walked eight in 19 ⅔ innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ultimately I just want to win games and as a pitcher just get better and stronger,” he said. “But our main team goal is to make it to the (NJCAA Division III) World Series. That was our goal last year, we just fell one game short unfortunately.”

Luke Dudycha pitches for Hayfield during the 2019 Section 1A baseball championship game against Spring Grove in Austin. Post Bulletin file photo

Dudycha, a 2020 Hayfield grad, narrowly missed out on the Vikings’ championship run in two sports. The baseball team won the Class A state championship in 2021 while the basketball team captured state crowns in both 2021 and 2022. As a junior, he was a key player on the Hayfield baseball team that earned its first trip to state in school history.

He had a limited role a year ago in his first season at RCTC but has seen more action on the mound this season. He missed playing a college season during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID.

Dudycha, who is studying marketing, has already been talking to four-year schools. He hopes to play at a Division II school during the 2023-24 school year.

“That’s where my aiming point is, that’s what I’m looking to do,” he said.

During the summer he plays amateur baseball for the Dodge County Diamondbacks and he also enjoys fishing.

“In college, baseball is year around really,” he said. “You’re training, you’ve got games, offseason (workouts) and all that. But when I’m out of baseball, I like to go fishing and hang out outdoors.”

Dudycha, who will turn 21 on May 19, weighs 225 pounds and he is looking to add about 15 pounds. He hopes that translates into more speed on his fastball, which would help his ascent to the four-year level in college baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to get up to 240,” he said. “They say mass equals gas (speed) on the mound.”