Healthier, stronger Bennett Berge off to a great summer after redshirt year at college

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Last year, Bennett Berge found himself in an unfamiliar situation.

He had to sit and watch.

Coming off off-season shoulder surgery and into a competitive room at South Dakota State University, the Mantorville native took a redshirt year as a freshman.

It was tough.

“A redshirt year — it's hard because, I mean, really, in my entire life, I've never had a year where I haven't been on the team, you know what I mean?” Berge said. “And so I'm not really traveling with the team.”

Capping off a prep career at Kasson-Mantorville in which he won his fifth consecutive MSHSL state wrestling title in 2022, Berge came to SDSU as one of the top recruits in the country. He graduated from K-M a couple of weeks later to head to Brookings, S.D., early. That following summer he fought through that shoulder injury to take home silver from the U-20 World Championships in Bulgaria.

Still, it had been decided it was best for Berge and the team if he took last year off.

Berge took the decision in stride. Even if he did find himself in a different situation.

“Honestly, part of my job, at least towards the end of the year, was to get our upper weight guys ready to go for the Big 12 and national tournament,” Berge said. “So it was a different role that I definitely wasn't used to. But the season went well and I love it out here in Brookings. My family comes out here as much as they can. They make things pretty easy on me. So I basically just got to wrestle.”

Perhaps a blessing in disguise, the well-prepared Berge was able to get a little extra seasoning.

“Being from Kasson, I was very spoiled in having a coach like Jamie Heidt. He was in a Division I program for four years,” Berge said. “So I think from the work aspect I was very prepared. I think from the strength aspect of just having grown-man strength, I think that’s where I’ve come a long way. When you are in the room for a year, wrestling with these guys every day, that kind of strength kind of comes along with it.”

Berge is already seeing the extra strength pay dividends, having flexed his muscles in the U.S. Open in Las Vegas at the end of April.

The top-seeded Berge posted a perfect 6-0 record, posting shutouts against each of his first four opponents by a combined score of 42-0. He then faced a pair of familiar opponents in current University of Missouri redshirt freshman Clayton Whiting — Berge beat Whiting in the finals of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament when the two were high school seniors — along with incoming University of Minnesota freshman Max McEnelly. Berge handled both for his second straight U.S. Open title.

“My bracket was pretty loaded, not going to lie,” Berge said. “Wrestling Max, one of the best high school kids in the country, it’s fun to see what a year in college does for you, too. But Max, he’s a great opponent and I know him personally a little. I had a blast.”

The title sent Berge to the World Team USA Trials in Ohio where he was impressive for the second consecutive summer. Berge swept a best-of-three series against Brayden Thompson of the Cowboy Regional Training Series by scores of 6-2 and 10-0 for the 86-kilogram division title. It means he will once again represent Team USA at the U-20 World Championships — set for Aug. 14-20 in Warsaw, Poland.

“It's awesome to represent Team USA,” Berge said. “I saw my older brother (Broc). He was on three different worlds teams and I actually never got in on one of those trips. Now I get to go do it myself. And the support system that gets to go with me is awesome. I feel like you can't ask for anything more out of a support system.”

That support system was there for a vintage Berge performance at the U-20 Pan-Am Championships in Santiago, Chile.

With family and friends in attendance, Berge appeared to be in cruise control, ending the tournament with a 3-0 record to claim the 86-kilogram championship.He posted back-to-back 10-0 victories over Zaurbek Arsagov (Canada) and Max Franca (Brazil) in the first two rounds, then recorded a fall against Steven Rodriguez of Venezuela in the championship match.

Team USA won gold medals in nine of the 10 freestyle weight classes contested, to run away with a team title.

“I just have to keep building on that for the next three, three and a half weeks,” Berge said. "I will wrestle in four and a half weeks at the world championships. … the summer is halfway gone already.”

Berge will prepare in Brookings where he trains in the morning and evening. In the afternoons, he golfs — another area where Berge has seen an uptick in his game.

“My golf game is coming around a little bit,” he said with a laugh.

Yet, Berge’s main focus is Poland.

He admits he feels a bit more comfortable in his second go at the World Championships. But with Russia competing, this year's tourney will have a bit of a different feel. The Russians were banned from last year's Worlds because of the invasion of Ukraine. It's a matchup Berge is looking forward to.

"That's very exciting for me, just because typically it's Russia and the U.S.," Berge said. "They are the ones that always battle each other. That would be awesome if I get to wrestle a Russian at some point."

After last year's silver medal, the goal for Berge is simple.

"I want to bring back that gold medal," Berge said.