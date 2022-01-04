SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Heise making his mark at Northern Iowa in men's basketball

Nate Heise, of Lake City, is in his second season as a starter for the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team, and he is third on the team in scoring.

Heise.DUP.png
Lake City's Nate Heise (0), a second-year guard for the Northern Iowa men's basketball team, is off to a strong start this season.
Contributed / Dave Eggenn, UNI Athletics
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
January 04, 2022 05:30 AM
Nate Heise, of Lake City, is having a strong season and a solid career for the Division I University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team.

Heise, a 6-foot-4 guard, has started all 11 games for Northern Iowa this season. He is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per game. He is shooting a stellar 58.6% from the field and 44.8% (13-for-29) from 3-point range.

He is also averaging 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

nate-heise-mug.jfif
Nate Heise

On Dec. 23, Heise scored a career-high 19 points at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu in Northern Iowa's narrow 71-69 loss to Wyoming. Heise was 6-for-8 from the field and also had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Panthers are currently 4-7.

Heise is in his second year at UNI, but he is considered a freshman as players did not lose a year of eligibility a year ago due to COVID. He is in his second season as a starter for the Panthers. Heise started 21 games last season, averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and led the team with 30 steals. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team for his strong season.

——

Rochester's Peter Lundquist is a senior forward for the Gustavus Adolphus College men's basketball team. The 6-7 Lundquist is a top reserve for the Gusties.

He has not made a start this season, but Lundquist has played in all nine of Gustavus' games and is third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.4 points per game. He is also third on the team in rebounding (4.6 per game) and leads the Gusties with 15 blocked shots. He is shooting a solid 48.6% from the field.

Lundquist, a Mayo grad, has scored in double figures in six of nine games. He had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in a loss against Augsburg.

Gustavus is currently 4-5.

——

Former Rochester Community and Technical College All-American quarterback Nick Rooney is playing professional football in Europe.

Rooney recently signed a contract to play with the Bialystok Lowlanders of the Polish Football League for the 2022 season.

“I wanted to get to know Eastern European culture and live in this part of Europe," the 26-year-old Rooney said in a release.

"When it comes to American football, the Lowlanders give me a chance to win the Polish Championship," he added.

Rooney, a Minnetonka native, played for the Bologna Warriors in Italy in 2021. He passed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games. In 2020, Rooney was signed and ready to lead the Warriors before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, he played his first international season for the Søllerød Gold Diggers in Denmark. Rooney led the Gold Diggers to the league’s semifinals as he passed for 2,721 yards and 36 touchdowns in just eight games.

Rooney played for RCTC in 2014 and '15 and had a record-setting career. He set an NJCAA record with 105 career passing touchdowns and set the single-season mark with 57 in 2015. He then played at Division II Adams State University where he threw for 6,023 yards and 59 touchdowns in two seasons.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

