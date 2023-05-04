High-scoring Koak says Southwest Minnesota State 'a good fit for me'

AUSTIN — Buay Koak is used to the support he received playing high school basketball in a smaller community. That factor weighed in when it came time to make his college choice.

The senior standout, who played for Lyle/Austin Pacelli, has committed to play men’s college basketball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.

“I think it will be a good fit for me,” Koak said.

Koak likes the fact that Southwest Minnesota State is located in Marshall, which is a smaller community, with a population of fewer than 20,000 residents.

“I go to a small school so I feel like it will be a good transition for me,” Koak said. “It won’t be too huge of a school, but at the same time it won’t be too small of a school.”

The 6-foot-4 guard was an electric all-around player for Lyle/Pacelli and he was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team as a senior. Koak averaged 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 steals during the 2022-23 season and was named the Southeast Conference MVP for a second straight year.

An elite scorer, he finished his career with more than 2,300 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Lyle/Pacelli history.

“You lose a 2,000-point scorer, it will be different not to have him next year,” Lyle/Pacelli coach Carl Truckenmiller said. “It will be odd not seeing him on the court for us next year, but I’m super happy for him that he’s got the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Koak said one of his top memories playing at Lyle/Pacelli was the support of the team, and the support from the two communities, both Austin and Lyle. Koak attends Pacelli High School, which is in a sports co-op with Lyle.

Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak defends a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Koak of Lyle/Austin Pacelli averaged 21.5 points per game as a senior and finished his career with more than 2,300 career points. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Koak also appreciated the support of the coaches and team while being recruited by Southwest Minnesota State. He will be familiar with several of his new teammates. He played AAU ball with Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Aeron Stevens, who will also attend Southwest Minnesota State. He also knows current Mustangs player Jacob Braaten of Byron.

“That will help the transition be a lot easier,” Koak said. “That will help me navigate my way through stuff and make the first year a good one.”

Koak said he received nearly a full scholarship to attend Southwest Minnesota State. He was also sought after by most Division III schools in the state. They are not allowed to offer athletic scholarships, but have a lot of other funding available.

“With Division III, it’s not like I didn’t want to go to a lot of those schools," he said, "but this opportunity opened as a very special one so it was hard to give up this opportunity.”

Koak will also get a chance to play against top-notch competition. He may redshirt his freshman season.

“It will take some adjusting,” Koak said. “It will definitely be tough at the beginning going from (Class A high school) basketball to Division II basketball, but the first year I’ll learn and think get stronger. I think I’ll fit well pretty soon.”

Truckenmiller believes Koak will be able to excel at the Division II level, especially after he adds some more weight.

The 180-pound Koak would like to add about 20 pounds. He also wants to work on his footwork and defense. He believes he has a strong overall offensive game with the ability to score and pass as well as defensively, where he excelled at blocking shots and collecting steals at Lyle/Pacelli.

“A lot of the small things I’m going to work on,” he said. “And getting a lot of shots up, obviously.”

The 18-year-old is competing as a sprinter, jumper and thrower for the L/P track and field team this spring.

Truckenmiller said that Koak had “every Division III school in the state looking at him.” Koak is a strong student and Carleton College made a strong push, but they didn’t have some of the business classes he was looking to study. He plans to major in exercise science.