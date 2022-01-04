SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach

Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.

Derrick Hintz is stepping down as the head football coach at RCTC. Hintz has been a football coach for the Yellowjackets for 19 years, including six as the head coach. He posted a 34-15 career record.
By Guy N. Limbeck
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
Derrick Hintz has stepped down as the head coach of the Rochester Community and Technical College football team.

Hintz spent 19 seasons in the RCTC program, including six as the head coach. He had two stints as the head coach of the Yellowjackets, in 2011-12 and again from 2018-2021. He was the head coach, but there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

RCTC said in a release that "Derrick Hintz and the College have mutually agreed to move the program in a new direction for the upcoming season."

The Yellowjackets finished 4-4 during the 2021 season and were 11-13 in the three seasons they played during Hintz's second tenure as head coach.

Hintz led RCTC to an 11-1 record in 2011 and a 10-1 mark in 2012, winning the MCAC state championship each year.

"I want to thank coach Hintz for his commitment to the college, our department, and the young men in this program," RCTC athletic director Mike Lester said. "He is and always will be passionate about RCTC and its football program, and as he says, 'Once a Yellowjacket, always a Yellowjacket.'"

Hintz did not immediately return a call seeking comment to his resignation. He posted an overall record of 34-15 as the head coach of the Yellowjackets. He also coached linebackers, offensive line, was special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator at RCTC over his years with the program. He has also been a high school wrestling and track and field coach.

Lester said the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.

RCTC played in 19 of 20 state championships from 1996 to 2015 and posted a 15-4 record in those title games. But the Yellowjackets have not played for a state title since 2015. Hintz was an assistant with the team in 2015, when RCTC lost in the NJCAA national championship game to Northwest Mississippi Community College.

