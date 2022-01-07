Hofstedt pines for one more championship celebration at NDSU

There was never much debate about where Mason Hofstedt was headed.

Though the Cannon Falls graduate and star football player lived 277 miles from Fargo, N.D., it always felt like a second home to him.

There was an easy reason for that.

North Dakota State University resides in Fargo and that’s the place where former Cannon Falls football player Nate Safe became one of the more celebrated offensive linemen ever for the Bison, his final season in 2007.

The Hofstedts and the Safes have forever been close, with the two dads, Josh Hofstedt and Scott Safe, particularly connected. Josh and Mason trekked to Fargo for many of Nate’s games.

So when it came time for Mason — a star running back and linebacker at Cannon Falls — to make his college choice, it was easy. A bunch of the Missouri Valley Conference schools offered the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Hoftstedt a scholarship, including North Dakota State.

Once the Bison came through, the recruiting process was over with. If Hofstedt had to sign it with his blood, it’s likely it would have been colored the Bison’s green and gold. The program was already that embedded in him.

Mason Hofstedt

“All along, I knew this was the place I wanted to go,” Hofstedt said. “Fargo is an awesome place and we have the best fans in the country. They come out and really support us. We like to give them a good show. It’s an awesome atmosphere. The only bad thing about (pancake-flat) Fargo is the wind — it’s piercing cold in the winter.”

Now, five years later, nothing has changed. With just one game left in his college career, Bison football still resonates with Hofstedt like nothing else.

The senior linebacker will make his final tackle in green and gold on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Frisco, Texas. There, the third-ranked Bison (13-1) take on No. 7 Montana State (12-2) for the FCS national championship.

Championships galore

The Bison are gunning for their ninth national crown in the past 10 years. Hofstedt, whose younger brother Logan Hofstedt is also a member of the team (reserve sophomore fullback), has been a part of three of those championships.

All of that winning has never gotten old for Hofstedt. In fact, he finds himself desperate for that championship feeling one final time.

“That NDSU was super successful, that was one of the things that really interested me growing up,” Hofstedt said. “Winning national championships, that’s something that not a lot of people can say they’ve done. Now, to be playing for a fourth title, that is outrageously special. I wouldn’t trade my experience here for anything.”

Hofstedt showed up at NDSU not knowing where the Bison coaches were going to put him. He’d been an impossible-to-stop running back at Cannon Falls, rushing for more than 2,000 yards as a senior. But he’d also been awesome on defense, with 84 tackles and 5.5 sacks that year.

NDSU had made no decision as to how it would utilize Hofstedt when he signed, simply listing him as an “athlete” on signing day.

One practice into Hofstedt’s freshman year, they flung a green jersey his way, indicating he was to work with the defense.

Hofstedt has been on that side of the ball ever since, never a consistent starter at linebacker, but always in the rotation.

There have been individual highlights along the way such as a six-tackles game in the second round of the playoffs as a redshirt freshman, four tackles against Butler as a sophomore and 1.5 tackles for loss last season in the playoffs first round.

Stout Bison defense

This season, Hofstedt — who plays inside and outside linebacker for NDSU — has 10 solo tackles and 20 assists, aiding a stellar defense that’s allowed an average of just eight points in three playoff games.

“The key is that we all play for each other,” Hofstedt said. “That is the key to being super successful, to play for the other guys who are out there.”

It’s the kind of approach that Hofstedt says leads to the kind of ending he’s already experienced three times in his Bison career. It’s what championships are made of.

Hofstedt pines for one more.

“That this will be the end of it (hurts) because I’ve been doing this for so long.” Hofstedt said. “I love the game. But what I think about now is going out on top. I think about being up on the top of the podium one last time, having our fans storm the field, being with my family right afterward and then being in the locker room with my teammates.”

However it ends, the weeks after are going to be tough on Hofstedt. He’ll be bidding goodbye to the best days of his life.

“I’m going to miss being with my friends and all the guys every day,” Hofstedt said. “It’s going to be a shock when this is all done.”