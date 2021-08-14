SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Honkers fall on the road in Mankato

T Palmer Mickelson of Rochester pitches in relief and Ike Mezzenga delivers a three-run homer, but the Honkers fall 6-4 to the MoonDogs.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Rochester Honkers
August 13, 2021 11:44 PM
MANKATO -- The Mankato MoonDogs built a 6-0 lead and held on to defeat the Rochester Honkers 6-4 in Northwoods League baseball on Friday.

The game was the next to last of the season for the Honkers.

T Palmer Mickelson of Rochester, who signed a contract for the final week of the season for the Honkers, pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The Moondogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, scoring two runs in each of the first three frames. Jack Costello (San Diego) opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first inning and Carson Yates (UCLA) drove in a run with a single.

Mankato added to their lead in the second as Luke Beckstein delivered a two-out, two-single. In the third, Austin Garrett (Kansas State) delivered a sacrifice fly to right and Will Hanafan (Nebraska Omaha) plated another run with a base hit.

The Honker bullpen held the Moondogs off the scoreboard for the final five innings. Tony Lanier (Augustana) was lights out, retiring each of the 10 batters that he faced with five strikeouts. Mickelson (RCTC) threw a scoreless seventh inning and Frank Craska (Lafayette) added a scoreless eighth.

Rochester got on the board in the sixth, helped by a Mankato error that scored Wyatt Rogers (Minnesota State, Mankato). Ike Mezzenga powered a three-run opposite-field homer in the eighth inning to bring the Honkers within two.

Rochester brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth before the MoonDogs closed out the victory.

The Honkers (29-37, 14-20 in the second half) close out the 2021 season with a game at the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

