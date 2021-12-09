Honkers release 2022 schedule

The Rochester Honkers released their 2022 schedule on Thursday.

The Honkers will kick off their 29th season on Memorial Day, May 30 hosting the Willmar Stingers to start a two-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. as will all home games played between Monday through Saturday. Sunday's will be played at 5:05 p.m.

Of the Honkers 36 homes games, 25 will be played from Thursday-Sunday. In fact, the Honkers will host at least one home game in 10 of the 12 weekends this summer. They will also host the La Crosse Loggers on July 4 and this year's Major League Showcase will follow nearly a month later on Aug. 2 in La Crosse. The season wraps up August 13 with the divisional playoffs and championship series taking place the following week.

The Honkers will be under the guidance of a new skipper with Andrew Urbistondo taking over as the club's 19th field manager in franchise history. The 26-year-old, Stockton, Calif. native currently serves as an assistant coach at San Joaquin Delta College -- a junior college that has seen quite a few players play for the Honkers.

Urbistondo played for Delta College before spending three seasons at NAIA Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn where the former middle infielder hit .350 his senior season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urbistondo takes over for Paul Weidner, who went 30-37 in his only season at the helm.