99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Honkers win again to continue hot start to season

Rochester scored two runs in the first inning and four pitchers made those runs stand up in a victory against Mankato at Mayo Field on Friday night.

Rochester Honkers logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:48 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers scored two runs in the first inning and their pitching staff made that early lead hold up.

The Honkers used four pitchers to limit the Mankato MoonDogs to just one run on four hits in a 2-1 Northwoods League win at Mayo Field.

Matthew Brock put together a strong start for the Honkers, pitching the first 5 2/3 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits, while walking just one batter and striking out five.

Tyler Frey, Will Kent and Drew Fifer pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. Frey allowed two hits and a walk, while Kent surrendered one walk. Mankato didn't record a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings.

The victory is the fourth in five games for the Honkers (4-1 overall), who sit atop the Great Plains-East Division standings. It's a great start for the Honkers, who have finished below .500 the past three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers recorded all the offense they'd need right away in the bottom of the first. Their first three batters reached base — a single by leadoff man Chase Spencer, followed by a double by Jakob Guardado and a walk by Nico Regino. Jared Davis then hit into a one-out fielder's choice to bring Spencer home, and Guardado scored on a throwing error on the same play.

Mankato scored its lone run — unearned — in the sixth. Leadoff batter Mikey Gottschalk reached on an error, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hayfield native and current University of Minnesota player Easton Fritcher. Jackson Cooke drove in Gottschalk with one out for Mankato's lone run.

Mankato drops to 2-3 overall.

The Honkers host Mankato again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field, then host La Crosse at 5:05 p.m. Sunday to wrap up a five-game homestand.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Honkers 2, Mankato MoonDogs 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-ADDS-FAST-SOUTH-1-SP.jpg
College
Inexperienced Gophers football team faces daunting schedule, lower expectations
June 02, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
penelopea gordon
College
Division I competition pushed Century grad Penelopea Gordon to NCAA track first round
May 23, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
College
Uncertainty in Arizona, drive to win a NCAA title in St. Paul fuel Cooley's Gopher return
May 20, 2023 07:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Photos: Pine Island Cheese Fest 2023
June 02, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
060223-New Mayo Northwest Blood Donor Center
Health
Mayo Clinic to open new blood donation center in northwest Rochester
June 02, 2023 07:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
'The building is not safe': Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns
June 02, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
John Dewey Church
Local
Rochester man sentenced to time served for possessing child sexual abuse material
June 02, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson