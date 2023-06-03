Honkers win again to continue hot start to season

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers scored two runs in the first inning and their pitching staff made that early lead hold up.

The Honkers used four pitchers to limit the Mankato MoonDogs to just one run on four hits in a 2-1 Northwoods League win at Mayo Field.

Matthew Brock put together a strong start for the Honkers, pitching the first 5 2/3 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits, while walking just one batter and striking out five.

Tyler Frey, Will Kent and Drew Fifer pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. Frey allowed two hits and a walk, while Kent surrendered one walk. Mankato didn't record a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings.

The victory is the fourth in five games for the Honkers (4-1 overall), who sit atop the Great Plains-East Division standings. It's a great start for the Honkers, who have finished below .500 the past three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers recorded all the offense they'd need right away in the bottom of the first. Their first three batters reached base — a single by leadoff man Chase Spencer, followed by a double by Jakob Guardado and a walk by Nico Regino. Jared Davis then hit into a one-out fielder's choice to bring Spencer home, and Guardado scored on a throwing error on the same play.

Mankato scored its lone run — unearned — in the sixth. Leadoff batter Mikey Gottschalk reached on an error, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hayfield native and current University of Minnesota player Easton Fritcher. Jackson Cooke drove in Gottschalk with one out for Mankato's lone run.

Mankato drops to 2-3 overall.

The Honkers host Mankato again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field, then host La Crosse at 5:05 p.m. Sunday to wrap up a five-game homestand.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Honkers 2, Mankato MoonDogs 1