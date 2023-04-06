How 12 southeastern Minnesotans fared for their men's college basketball teams in '22-'23

ROCHESTER — The men's college basketball season has wrapped up for the 2022-23 season and there were a number of area players who made an impact.

Players from southeastern Minnesota contributed at the NCAA Division I and II level as well as in NAIA.

Here is a look at a dozen players who had roles at their schools during the course of the season:

GABE MADSEN

Mayo grad Gabe Madsen is a 6-6 junior guard at Division I University of Utah. Madsen played in the team’s first 24 games, making 23 starts, before suffering a lower leg injury on Jan. 28. He missed the rest of the season and finished averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 37.1% from 3-point range (59-for-159) and was Utah’s second-leading scorer. Utah finished the season 17-14, 10-10 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Mason Madsen

MASON MADSEN

Gabe’s twin brother, is a 6-4 junior guard at Division I Boston College. Mason Madsen played in all 33 of Boston’s games and made 12 starts. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. The Eagles finished the season 16-17, 9-11 in the ACC.

Will Tschetter

WILL TSCHETTER

Stewartville’s Will Tschetter is a 6-8 redshirt freshman forward at Division I University of Michigan. Tschetter appeared in 27 of Michigan’s 34 games and he made eight starts as his playing time picked up as the season went on. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.0% from the field (24-for-49). The Wolverines finished the season 18-16, 11-9 in the Big Ten Conference.

Eli King

ELI KING

Caledonia’s Eli King is a 6-3 freshman guard at Division I Iowa State University. King appeared in just nine of Iowa State’s 33 games as a true freshman and announced his decision to transfer following the season. He had a total of 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Cyclones earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, but suffered a 59-41 loss to Pittsburgh in the first round. Iowa State finished 19-14, 9-9 in the Big 12 Conference.

AHJANY LEE

Byron’s Ahjany Lee is a 6-9 freshman forward who plays for the Division I University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Lee played in 32 of St. Thomas’ 33 games and he made four starts. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 49.6% from the floor (62-for-125), 84.0% at the free-throw line (42-for-50) and also had 23 blocked shots. The Tommies finished 19-14, 9-9 in the Summit League.

Nate Heise of Lake City only played in two games for the University of Northern during the 2022-23 season before suffering a season-ending finger injury. Contributed / University of Northern Iowa Athletics file photo

NATE HEISE

Lake City’s Nate Heise is a 6-5 sophomore guard for Division I University of Northern Iowa. Heise played in just games before suffering a season-ending hand injury. He was a starter and he averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the two games he did play.

OWEN KING

Caledonia’s Owen King is a 6-2 senior guard at Division II Winona State University. King, Eli's older brother, played in 23 of WSU’s 27 games and he started every game he appeared in. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 34.0% from the floor (51-for-150). The Warriors finished 15-12, 10-12 in the NSIC.

JACOB BRAATEN

Byron’s Jacob Braaten is a 6-0 redshirt freshman guard at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University. Braaten appeared in 25 of the Mustangs’ 28 games and he made 17 starts. He averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He shot 49.6% percent from the floor (56-for-113). The Mustangs finished the season 16-12, 10-5 in the NSIC.

BRADY WILLIAMS

Dover-Eyota grad Brady Williams is a 6-7 sophomore forward at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato. Williams started 12 games before missing the rest of the season with a back injury. Before the injury, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 38.6% from the field (34-for-88). The Mavericks finished the season 17-12, 11-11 in the NSIC.

CHASE GRINDE

Chase Grinde of Spring Grove is a 6-4 senior guard/forward who wrapped up his career at Division II University of Sioux Falls. Grinde battled injuries but he played in 25 of the team’s 28 games and made 12 starts. He averaged 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 48.5% from the floor (47-for-97). Sioux Falls finished 19-11, 13-9 in the NSIC.

Lake City's Marc Kjos, right, helped the University of Jamestown earn a berth in the NAIA National Tournament during the 2022-23 season and he led the team in assists. Contributed / University of Jamestown athletics

MARC KJOS

Marc Kjos of Lake City is a 5-10 senior point guard at NAIA University of Jamestown. Kjos started all 34 games for the Jimmies. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, a team-high 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He became the first player in school history with more than 1,000 points and 400 assists in their career. The Jimmies finished 27-7 and earned a berth in the NAIA National Tournament. They won two games and reached the Sweet 16 before suffering a loss.

REID GASTNER

Reid Gastner, also of Lake City, was a teammate of Kjos’ at Jamestown. Gastner is a 6-4 sophomore guard/forward. Gastner also started all 34 games for the Jimmies. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his first season with the team.