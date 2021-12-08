If this is it, Chatfield's Carter Duxbury made the most of his final season at Winona State

Carter Duxbury has attended Winona State University for 5 1/2 years, a member of the Warriors’ football team for all of that time.

After a true freshman redshirt year, the Chatfield graduate knew nothing but injuries. A broken thumb, a broken foot, a torn labrum and a blown-out knee. Every last one of those injuries required surgery, sometimes twice.

"It was sad because Carter is an unbelievable kid, from an unbelievable family," said WSU coach Tom Sawyer, who retired at the close of this past season. "He'd work his tail off, then something bad would happen, work his tail off, something bad would happen. He couldn't get out of his own way."

Duxbury didn’t play at all in 2019, instead rehabilitating a knee and his mental health, the latter needing attending to after all of the emotional trauma wrought by the injuries.

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

• Adversity no match for Chatfield; Gophers top Knights for state title

• Local Notebook: Byron native Ayoka Lee in contention for national college basketball award

“I disappeared for a while,” Duxbury said. “I stayed home a lot during that time (in 2019).”

Duxbury also didn’t play in 2020. COVID-19 mercifully took that possibility away from him, the season cancelled. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder used all of that time to keep working on a knee that still wasn’t quite right and to get himself in the best shape of his life.

All of it was for the purpose of what — mercifully — was to come.

“I didn’t want injuries to define my career,” said Duxbury, who at one point was advised by his knee surgeon to end his football days, fear of further damage in mind.

Duxbury’s grandparents also recommended that he hang it up, and Sawyer was open to that, knowing how much Duxbury had been through.

But the linebacker wasn’t ready to listen to any of it. His passion for the game and his teammates was too deep for that. Above all, he simply didn’t want to give in. As he puts it, it’s just not the Duxbury way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Injuries kept haunting me; bad luck kept happening,” Duxbury said. “But I grew up in a household where quitting is never an option. I didn’t want to quit, and I didn’t want to quit on my teammates or my coaches after everything they’d done for me.

“I knew I had more to give. I wanted to be able to finish this game.”

Five-and-one-half years spent at Winona State and finally — finally — an outlier season for him.

Carter Duxbury

It was this past one, an 11-game schedule that Duxbury sweated and prayed that he’d be a full participant in.

He was. And did he ever make the most of it.

"Carter is an unbelievable story about someone who will do whatever it takes for his team and his teammates," Sawyer said. "The lessons he taught everyone else about perseverance were amazing. He never wavered about playing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The league's best

Duxbury's season ended with the 23-year-old being named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Then today, Dec. 8, he received an even bigger honor, named first-team Division II All-American.

The explosiveness he had coming off the ball this year as a pass rusher was too much for every team he faced.

It led to him finishing first in the NSIC in sacks (11), second in forced fumbles (3) and seventh in tackles for loss (14).

“It was really fun,” said Duxbury, an NSIC scholar athlete, the elementary education major carrying a 3.93 grade-point average. “To actually be able to play at that level and never get hurt — I’d never experienced anything like it. After games, I wasn’t even limping. It felt just a little bit weird.”

The best kind of weird.

Now, Duxbury is faced with a new decision. It’s whether, after 5½ years, to keep playing football. Having only played three seasons, he’s got another year of eligibility.

Duxbury isn’t ready to commit one way or another just yet. If the desire was to quit on a high note, it’d be difficult to go much higher than he just did.

Then again, it’s football. Duxbury finds it hard to resist. He’s training now as if he’s going to play. But he also understands the logic of quitting while he’s ahead.

If this is it, he’ll have gotten his wish, having ended the game on his terms.

And he’ll have walked away having learned and experienced a lot.

“What I’ve learned in football, I can take with me in every aspect of life,” he said. “It’s to dig in your heels when your back is against the wall, to leave it all out there and to leave no doubt.”