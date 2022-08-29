In-shape Douglas a big part of RCTC's interior defense

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

Rochester Community and Technical College nose tackle Johnathan Douglas is a big guy. But even he knew he was a bit too big during his freshman season a year ago.

The 6-foot-2 Douglas anchored the RCTC defensive line last season when he was close to 400 pounds. This past offseason he made it a goal to get in better shape. He wanted to slim down and drop about 50 pounds. He is currently at 360 and he hopes to lose a little more weight prior to the season opener.

“It’s more of a conditioning thing,” he said. “I want to be able to play more snaps but be more effective. So even if I’m tired, I’ll be able to perform.”

Douglas is a 2020 graduate of McDonough High School in Georgia. He then took a year off from football as he contemplated playing college ball. During that time he added 50 extra pounds.

“It was bad weight,” he admitted.

Douglas really enjoys his mother’s and grandmother’s southern home cooking, but he knew he had to make adjustments in his diet to help shed some weight.

“I got on a set meal plan and I just stuck with it and was continuously working out,” he said.

Johnathan Douglas

He hopes the loss of weight helps him with his lateral movement along the line, get a better burst off of the snap and have a greater ability to rush the passer. He has also worked hard in the weight room to increase his strength.

“My goal is to dominate my gap,” he said. “I want the other team to put me in the scouting report and say ‘We don’t want to run toward this guy right here.’ That’s why I feel like losing weight, I become more dominant and more efficient in my gap.”

Douglas is a nose tackle who often lines up over the center. The Yellowjackets vary their base defense using four, five or even three linemen up front, with four being the most common.

Last season Douglas was constantly double-teamed and he expects more of the same during the 2022 season.

“I would say it’s a sign of respect for me because I feel like you believe one guy can’t get the job done,” he said. “So with me taking up two people, it should free up somebody else on the defensive line to make that play.”

Having to fend off multiple blockers, Douglas has to do a lot of the dirty work along the line of scrimmage. His stats may not show in terms of big numbers of tackles, but his coaches and teammates realize his value and often point out his effectiveness.

“He’s a guy who makes a real big impact on the defensive side of the ball,” first-year RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. “He commands a double-team every time and plays extremely hard every snap.”

Heading into the season, Douglas likes the look of the RCTC defense and says the unit should have better depth than a year ago. Last season the defense was up and down as RCTC allowed between 29 and 34 points in four of its eight games.

Faith, community, football

Georgia is a long way to come to play junior college football, but Douglas didn’t get a lot of contact with college coaches during the 2020 COVID year, and he was unsure if he would get a chance to play. But after a season off, he was recruited to come to RCTC by former coach Derrick Hintz.

“It’s never been the distance, it’s just me being comfortable with the coaching staff and believing in them,” he said.

Douglas, 20, is adjusting well to the new coaching staff and their message that life is more than football.

“We know football’s not forever so they focus on our life outside of football so we won’t be lost when football is done,” Douglas said. “And I really do take a liking to that.”

Outside of football, Douglas wants to improve his culinary skills so he can one day cook elite soul food. He is also very faith-based and does a lot of volunteer work in the community. He donates his time to Project Legacy, which serves and supports youth and young adults who may be dealing with poverty, addiction, homelessness or abuse.

“I really like giving back to the community,” Douglas said. “I was raised in the church so it’s not about affecting just me and the people close to me, but the people around me to make the community better.”

Since he has had to adjust to being a long way from home, Douglas can relate to some of his peers he is trying to help.

“He’s a great person and an even better person than he is a player,” Isaac Sr. said.

Now that he has gotten a taste for college football, Douglas wants to play at a four-year school. He is hoping to earn a scholarship, and land at a college that can help him with his ultimate goal.

“I am looking at a place to go that can develop me because my dream is to go to the NFL and have a successful career,” he said.

