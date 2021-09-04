Itasca holds on for sloppy win over RCTC

Entertaining but sloppy. That might be the best way to describe Saturday's junior college football game between Itasca and host Rochester Community and Technical College.

Both teams made plenty of mistakes, but it was Itasca that made the most plays as the Vikings built a 17-0 lead and held on to defeat RCTC 29-23.

Each team entered the game 1-0 and RCTC was ranked No. 3 in the Division III national poll and Itasca was fourth. RCTC coach Derrick Hintz was unable to attend the game and Yellowjackets offensive coordinator Dan Pippin was the acting head coach.

In the season opener, RCTC put up 55 points. Except for a few big plays on Saturday, Itasca was able to shut down the RCTC offense.

"It looked totally different that last week," Pippin said. "We just couldn't get going. I have to do a better job of having the offense prepared and having those guys up."

The two teams combined for 39 penalties in the game. Itasca was flagged a whopping 27 times for 249 yards and the Yellowjackets had 12 penalties for 129 yards.

"Too many penalties," Pippin said. "We shoot ourselves in the foot way too often."

Mayo grad Israel "Speedy" Lozoya kept RCTC in the game with a pair of stellar touchdown runs. He broke loose for a 57-yard TD on the final play of the first half to pulled RCTC within 17-10.

“I just see a hole and run pretty much,” Lozoya said. “It’s all instinct at that point.”

Lozoya popped a stellar 95-yard scoring run in the third quarter to get RCTC within 23-17. He finished with 159 yards rushing on just seven carries.

“That’s my longest run, it was exhausting,” Lozoya said. “I had to catch my breath for a little bit.”

Lozoya slipped through a tackle at the Itasca 20 and and another defender hit him inside 5 and it looked like he would be stopped short of the end zone.

“I was pretty surprised, I thought I got brought down at the 1-yard-line,” Lozoya said. “But the ref gave it to me and I kind of rolled over the guy.”

“He’s dynamic, we’re very fortunate to have Speedy and Dylan (Ingram) at running back,” Pippin said.

The rest of the Yellowjackets produced minus-13 yards rushing. But 30 of those lost yards came on two snaps in punt formation that sailed out of the end zone and gave Itasca a pair of safeties in the first half.

“It’s just the little things we have to work on,” Lozoya said. “We’ve got the guys, it’s in the big games we have to come up and perform how we practice.”

RCTC was down by six in the fourth quarter and had three drives with a chance to score the go-ahead touchdown, but was stopped each time.

"We had that opportunity," Pippin said. "I have to do a better job of having the team prepared."

Down 29-17, RCTC did drive 83 yards for a TD in less than a minute and a half to score with 29 seconds left to cut the margin to six. Billy Maples had a 46-yard toss to Stephen Lewis and several Itasca penalties aided the drive. Maples capped the drive with a 1-yard run.

“I think that last touchdown at the end when the kids didn’t quit, I think that’s a huge positive,” Pippin said.

Itasca finished with 462 total yards to 256 for RCTC.

“Every goal that we have is in front of us,” Pippin said. “This isn’t the last game of the year, it’s the second game of the year.”

RCTC (1-1) will play its third straight home game when it hosts Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.

“I think just staying focused and staying composed with each other,” Lozoya said of moving forward. “When we’re losing as a team, sometimes we all get frustrated, but we have to realize we’re brothers and we have to stay composed and be ready for the next play.”

Itasca 29, RCTC 23

Itasca 8-9-6-6 — 29

RCTC 0-10-7-6 — 23

First quarter

Itasca — Kevin Sawyer 4 run (kick failed), 11:49.

Itasca — Safety, RCTC bad snap out of end zone, 5:44.

Second quarter

Itasca — Safety, RCTC bad snap out of end zone, 13:03.

Itasca — Mike Bond 15 run (kick good), 11:45.

RCTC — Ethan Forthun 28 FG, 7:49.

RCTC — Israel Lozoya 57 run (Forthun kick), 0:00.

Third quarter

Itasca — William Carswell 21 pass from Teon Gardner (kick failed), 9:11.

RCTC — Lozoya 95 run (Forthun kick), 4:02.

Fourth quarter

Itasca — Bond 9 run (kick failed), 1:54.

RCTC — Billy Maples 1 run (kick blocked), 0:26.

TEAM STATISTICS

Itasca RCTC



First downs 19 10

Total net yards 462 256

Rushes-yards 44-195 36-146

Passing yards 267 110

Pass att.-comp.-int. 12-29-0 11-26-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0

Punts-Ave. 4-30.5 6-35.8

Penalties-yards 27-249 12-129

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Itasca — Kevin Sawyer 18-73, Mike Bond 9-52, Teon Gardner 12-44, Carson Harris 5-26. RCTC — Israel Lozoya 7-159, Dylan Ingram 14-25, Myanza McCain 1-4, Justin Lynn 6-(-1), Billy Maples 6-(-11), Team 2-(-30).

Passing

Itasca — Teon Gardner 15-29, 267 yards, 1 TD. RCTC — Billy Maples 7-15, 94 yards, Justin Lynn 4-10, 16 yards, 1 int.

Receiving

Itasca — William Carswell 6-144, Antwan Downs 2-32, Ginvanni Euesebi 2-27, Maurice Woods 1-33, Carson Harris 1-14, Martravious Crook 1-8, Jalen Brown 1-7, Tray Love 1-2. RCTC —Myanza McCain 3-26, Stephen Lewis 2-61, Damario Richards 2-16, Yaach Chuol 2-3, Amonte Young 1-4, Israel Lozoya 1-0.

Missed field goal: RCTC, Forthun 34 BK.

