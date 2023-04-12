99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

James blasts grand slam as RCTC takes two from Riverland softball team

Rochester Community and Technical College won a pair of lopsided games with Riverland.

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 8:16 PM

ROCHESTER — Jada James blasted a grand slam and the Rochester Community and Technical softball team grabbed both ends of a doubleheader with Riverland on Tuesday.

RCTC won the first game 27-1, the second 15-7.

Bella Mehrkens hit a pair of home runs in Game 1, to go with James’ grand slam.

ALSO READ

In Game 2, Mehrkens hit another homer, while James and Kelsey Grunewald each had triples.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC drops four straight at home over weekend in softball
April 10, 2023 12:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
Hayfield's Dudycha tosses no-hitter for RCTC baseball team
April 09, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSCN0353.JPG
College
Gophers captain Brock Faber signs with hometown Minnesota Wild
April 09, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island softball on April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
"Low-Tech" Teaching
Local
Learning 'like it's 1999': RPS students return to low-tech classrooms due to network shutdown
April 11, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lindsey Bartolomei
Local
What's the next step for Rochester's mountain bike park?
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Terry and Steve Fields
Local
Manor Hills apartment project scheduled for 2024 jury trial
April 11, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen