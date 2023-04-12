James blasts grand slam as RCTC takes two from Riverland softball team

ROCHESTER — Jada James blasted a grand slam and the Rochester Community and Technical softball team grabbed both ends of a doubleheader with Riverland on Tuesday.

RCTC won the first game 27-1, the second 15-7.

Bella Mehrkens hit a pair of home runs in Game 1, to go with James’ grand slam.

In Game 2, Mehrkens hit another homer, while James and Kelsey Grunewald each had triples.