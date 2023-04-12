James blasts grand slam as RCTC takes two from Riverland softball team
Rochester Community and Technical College won a pair of lopsided games with Riverland.
ROCHESTER — Jada James blasted a grand slam and the Rochester Community and Technical softball team grabbed both ends of a doubleheader with Riverland on Tuesday.
RCTC won the first game 27-1, the second 15-7.
Bella Mehrkens hit a pair of home runs in Game 1, to go with James’ grand slam.
In Game 2, Mehrkens hit another homer, while James and Kelsey Grunewald each had triples.
