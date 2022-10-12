We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | College
JM grad leads Iowa Central past RCTC in battle of ranked volleyball teams

RCTC, ranked No. 9 among Division III NJCAA junior college volleyball teams, suffered a 3-0 loss to Iowa Central, ranked No. 7 in Division II.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 11, 2022 08:57 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong defensive match, but couldn't match Division II Iowa Central Community College on the offensive side in a 3-0 loss in non-conference junior college volleyball on Monday.

The visiting Tritons, ranked No. 7 in the nation among Division II teams, beat RCTC 25-15, 25-18, 25-21. RCTC is ranked No. 9 in Division III.

"I was so proud of this team,"RCTC coach Jennifer Nerisen said. "They worked hard and competed against a very good D-II Iowa Central team."

Rochester John Marshall grad Katilyn Steffes led Iowa Central with 18 kills and four blocks. She had just three errors among her kill attempts.

Nerisen said the Yellowjackets played one of their best defensive matches of the season against the hard-hitting Tritons. RCTC had 54 digs in the three sets, lead by Kiley Niharts 18. Kennedy Hady had a big match for the Jackets as she had 14 digs to go along with a team-high 13 kills while Kylie Smidt added 10 digs.

Despite the defensive effort the Yellowjackets struggled to put balls away against the Tritons. RCTC hit .099 for the match compared to the Tritons' .327.

RCTC (16-8) will step back into conference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Riverland Community College.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGECOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
