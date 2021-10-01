John Marshall grad Cazz Martin has taken father's lessons to heart

On Sept. 18, Cazz Martin had 20 family members make a trip from Chicago to Winona to watch him play a football game.

Martin is a standout senior running back for Minnesota Duluth and a Rochester John Marshall graduate. The Bulldogs were taking on Winona State that Saturday afternoon.

Among those making that trip from Chicago’s south side was Martin’s father, Carmono Lane. Lane showed up bearing the same message that he always has for his son.

“He tells me that with or without football, to stay humble and give it all I’ve got,” Martin said. “He tells me to give it 120%, and whatever the outcome is, that’s what it is. He just wants me to always try my hardest.”

Martin has always listened to his dad. They talk on the phone almost daily. But never has he lived out his father’s wishes more than the last three years. That coincides with Martin arriving in Duluth in the spring of 2019, recruited there after two highly successful football seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Martin has evolved. He was always a standout football player and track and field athlete at John Marshall, and played a huge role in getting JM to the state football tournament in 2015. But beyond that he was more or less just hanging out. Smiling and good natured, but just hanging out. His report card suggested as much, Martin’s grade-point average usually hovering in the 1’s.

Martin did enough to stay eligible during his stay at RCTC, but not much more than that.

Then came his arrival in Duluth and his evolution. Never has Martin lived out his dad’s wishes more than these last three years, on the field and off.

By no coincidence, these have been the happiest and most constructive days of this 23-year-old’s life.

Poster boy

Listen to Minnesota Duluth football coach Curt Wiese tell it, and you’d swear he’s in the midst of constructing a bust in honor of Martin, a 5-foot-6, 180-pound dynamo.

Martin is exactly what he’s after as a Bulldogs student, athlete and person.

“Based on his junior college evaluations, I didn’t know what we really had in Cazz,” Wiese said. “I didn’t know his speed was quite what it is. And I didn’t know him that well as a person. But Cazz has been nothing but a bright spot for our program. He’s a tremendous teammate and leader for us off and on the field. He’s earned everything he’s received at Duluth. He shows up with a smile on his face, every day.”

Cazz Martin has been a touchdown maker for Minnesota Duluth, already with four this season. Contributed / Minnesota Duluth athletics

With a life that is now in such order, it’s never made more sense for Martin to be ever-smiling.

The senior leads his 3-1 team in rushing, at 87 yards per game and with a lofty per-carry average of 6.3. He’s coming off a 163-yards rushing, three-touchdown game.

Adding strength and bulk since arriving in Duluth, all while maintaining his elite speed (timed in 10.8 in the 100 just after graduating from JM), have him playing his best football and even considering a shot at pro ball next year.

“I’ve gotten so much stronger,” Martin said. “When I first got here, I was 165 pounds. The extra 15 pounds I’ve added has helped a lot, just running through arm tackles. Our lifting coach here, Matt Bauman, he’s really got my body right.”

Team, individual success

There has also been big team success this season, including an elusive and dominant 30-10 win over then-No. 3 ranked Minnesota State, Mankato. The Bulldogs hadn't beaten the Mavericks in 10 years. Minnesota Duluth is 3-1 overall, its lone loss last week to Wayne State, and ranked 22nd in the country in Division II.

And there has been all of the team bonding that’s happened for Martin since he arrived in Duluth.

He can’t imagine a closer bunch of guys.

“I wouldn’t want to be around anyone else,” he said. “Everyone is family here. We all joke with each other, all talk to each other if something is going wrong. And we all trust each other. Ten or 20 years from now, I’m still going to be in touch with these guys.”

Finally, there is that looming degree. Martin never would have dreamed that was in his future when he and most of his family moved from his tough Chicago neighborhood to Rochester in the spring of 2011, looking for a better life.

Martin didn’t like the move at first. But it did lead him to a better place in his life.

And now, 10 years later, that life is better and more full of hope than ever.

His next chapters may be his best yet. Martin has set himself up for that.

“I’m super excited to be a PE teacher in a high school,” he said. “I think I’ll be a guy that kids in tough situations can relate to. I want to impact kids’ lives. I want to make a difference.”