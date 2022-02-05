K-M grad Ryan has sights on titles as he closes college career

On Jan. 7, in Louisville, Ky., the St. Cloud State University wrestling team lost to Central Oklahoma 19-14. It was the first time SCSU had lost a regular-season dual in five years.

It made for a good day for the Huskies. Slaps in the face have a way of reinvigorating dynasties.

When it comes to SCSU, it sure has one of those. Its wrestling program has won three straight NCAA Division II national titles and five of the last six.

Kasson-Mantorville graduate Noah Ryan competed on two of those championship teams and might have had a third title under his belt had nationals not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic his sophomore season.

An All-American the last two years at 197 pounds, Ryan is in pursuit of his third national team title this year. The senior wants to go out in style — he’ll be putting his singlet away for good once this season ends — which means he doesn’t just have that team championship on his mind, but also an individual one.

“Anything short of an (individual national championship), that would be a disappointment for me,” said Ryan, who finished a personal-best seventh at nationals last year. “I don’t want to end without one.”

The rankings suggest that Ryan has a solid chance of making that happen. He’s No. 2 in the country at 197, behind Central Oklahoma’s Dalton Abney. Ryan’s team also happens to be one slot behind Central Oklahoma, which is No. 1 in Division II.

Noah Ryan

All of the possibilities and Ryan’s hopefulness set up an eventful, drama-filled and certainly stressful next six weeks, likely culminating with Ryan and his team heading to nationals on March 11-12 in St. Louis.

But Ryan, a criminal justice major with hopes of eventually working for the federal government, is already doing his best to minimize the stress.

“I’m trying to take this one week at a time,” said Ryan, who is one of three Kasson-Mantorville wrestlers on the St. Cloud State team, junior Robby Horsman and redshirt sophomore Grant Parrish the others. “When I’m not wrestling, I try to think about anything but wrestling. I like hanging out with friends, playing video games and doing school work. But I do anything I can to get away from wrestling when it is not time to wrestle, just so I’m not thinking about it all the time.”

When wrestling thoughts do creep in, one that keeps coming back to him is his approach. A technician on the mat and quick on his feet, Ryan wants to deviate some from what he’s always considered a conservative approach.

He knows he’s at his best when he allows himself to compete with abandon and take chances.

It’s just tough to make himself do it.

“Since last year ended, I keep telling myself that I have to change some things to finish first,” Ryan said.”I’ve been a little bit timid in the past. Now, I want to get in there for the entire seven minutes and keep attacking and scoring.”

Ryan has had a flawless first half of the season, going 15-0.

SCSU coach Steve Costanzo said he has always appreciated Ryan’s approach in matches and practices. He considers him a tough, relentless guy.

Costanzo also considers him a great candidate to win an individual national title.

“Noah is a consistent, gritty competitor,” Costanzo said. “He’s been a starter for us since his freshman year, he’s been an All-American for us twice and he’s just a great leader. The key for him now is to stay healthy and to believe that he has the ability to win a national championship. Just control what you can control, and don’t worry about anything else.”

KASSON-MANTORVILLE’S INFLUENCE

• Noah Ryan is one of three Kasson-Mantorville graduates on the No. 2 ranked St. Cloud State wrestling team. Robby Horsman, a 125-pound junior, and sophomore 197-pounder Grant Parrish are the others. Horsman is 11-4 overall this season, while Parrish is 3-0. The 197-pound Ryan brings a 15-0 record into a 7 p.m. dual today at No. 17-ranked Minnesota State, Mankato.