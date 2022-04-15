K-M grad, wrestling champion Kennedy ready to be 'The Man' at Iowa

Patrick Kennedy, a former Kasson-Mantorville wrestling star, spent this past season taking a redshirt year at wrestling power University of Iowa. Kennedy, who was not in the starting rotation his freshman year, now has three years left to compete. The former four-time state champion is not only eyeing a starting role next season, but is steadfast in his hope of finishing as a national champion. Kennedy is driven the same way about his team, pushing it to win its second national title in the last three years.

Kennedy has gone from the 174-pound weight class to 165. He wrestled unattached at Iowa this past year and finished 17-3, participating in a variety of tournaments.

POST-BULLETIN: As you think about next season, what is on your mind?

KENNEDY: My goal is to win a national title at 165 pounds. I’m eager for that and I think about it every single day. I wake up excited about it. Even though I haven’t been “the guy” yet, I’ve still been patiently pursuing my dream. I just come ready for practice every day, ready to get better.

PB: What was it like being redshirted this year, not in the lineup and unable to score points for your team?

KENNEDY: It was tough to not be “the guy” on the mat, to not be “the man.” But during the course of a season, anything can happen. Injuries happen all the time and the next thing you know you might be going in there. So there was no lollygagging by me at practices. I stayed focused and kept my grades solid. But it was no fun to not be “the man” the last two years. I’m ready to go and ready to make guys pay for it next year. My goal when I went to Iowa was not to just be the starting guy, it was to be the guy on the top of the podium in March.

PB: How happy are you at Iowa?

KENNEDY: I love it here. Iowa is the place that I need to be and want to be. Iowa is the best because of the relationships you have with teammates and coaches. They are honest and open. When you’re not doing the right thing, you hear about it. And when you are doing the right thing, you hear that. They’re not just blowing smoke at you. It’s the same with my teammates; they keep you in check. I freaking love it here. I spend 90% of my time in Iowa City (year-round).

PB: You don’t have much down time. But when you do get it, how do you spend it?

KENNEDY: There are some fishing ponds that are only about 20 minutes away. I take guys out there. And when they don’t want to go, I take my girlfriend because she likes fishing, too.

PB: What drives you in wrestling right now?

KENNEDY: I want to right my wrongs (on the mat) and show people who I am supposed to be. And I want to stick it to people who say you’re not going to be who you think you're going to be.

PB: As a freshman, you were behind Iowa teammate Michael Kemerer at 174 pounds. Kemerer is a five-time All-American, the only one in Iowa history to do that. You’ve gone up against him countless times in practice. What have you learned from him?

KENNEDY: I learned from him that sometimes you have slow a match down. If a guy wants to go at a hard pace against you, then you slow him down. You bring him out of his element. Kemerer is really good at that.

PB: This past season, Alex Marinelli was ahead of you at 165 pounds. Like Kemerer, he’s now used up his eligibility at Iowa. What did you take away from Marinelli, an Ohio native who you’ve known since high school?

KENNEDY: Marinelli is a guy who’s always ready to go. I’ve learned a lot from him, going back to high school. I had to learn that intensity from him, that sometimes you have to pick it up, have to bring it more. I learned that from him years ago. The first time I wrestled him (as a high school sophomore) he put a (whipping) on me. He pulverized me. Absolutely pulverized me.

PB: How much in the course of a day do you think about wrestling?

KENNEDY: I’m thinking about it subconsciously all the time. I’ll be driving and I’ll find my mind just wanders to it. If I’m not doing something that takes intense focus, like school work, my mind is wandering to wrestling.