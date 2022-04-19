K-M's Knoll, staff ace at Minnesota State, will play in MLB Draft League

Kasson-Mantorville High School grad Brendan Knoll is having another stellar season for the Minnesota State University, Mankato baseball team and he could be setting himself up to be selected in the upcoming Major League Baseball amateur draft.

Knoll is a 6-foot, 215-pound senior right-handed starting pitcher for the Mavericks. He is MSU's staff ace and is currently 6-1 with a 1.23 ERA in 44 innings. He has struck out 40 batters and walked 14 in seven starts.

Brendan Knoll

Knoll has also been selected to take part in the Major League Baseball Draft League. The league will begin play in late May and will run through June. The league is being set up this year to give scouts the chance to look at players with draft potential play against each other. This year’s MLB draft has been pushed back until July.

“They put all these prospects together and it gives them (scouts) a real good look of what kids can do vs. competition that’s similar to them,” Jeff Milene said of the Draft League.

Milene is the owner of Rochester Batting Cages, a baseball workout facility. He said the MLB Draft League will be a great opportunity for Knoll to showcase his talents against other elite players.

“D-II baseball at Mankato is great, a really high level of baseball,” Milene said. “But now he’s going to play with guys who are probably in the high end Division I side so they’ll see if he can compete with that type of player.”

If Knoll does excel in the Draft League, there is a good chance he will be selected in the amateur draft.

Derek Lilledehl

During his 2021 season at Minnesota State, Knoll was 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 61⅓ innings. He was named second team All-NSIC.

• Triton grad Derek Lilledahl is having a strong season in his first year pitching for Minnesota State. Lilledahl is a redshirt freshman and a right-handed relief pitcher.

The 6-2, 190-pound Lilledahl has pitched in nine games in relief and has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Knoll and Lilledahl have helped the Mavericks post a 25-5 record, including an 18-3 mark in the NSIC.

———

Lewiston-Altura senior Collin Bonow has committed to play men’s basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Bonow is a 6-foot guard who helped the Cardinals post a 20-9 record during the 2021-22 season. L-A lost a narrow 55-53 decision against Caledonia in the Section 1AA semifinals. He was named Three Rivers All-Conference and to the Post Bulletin All-Area Third Team.

Bonow was an all-around standout for the Cardinals. He excelled on both offense and defense as he averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals per game. He set a school single-season and career record for steals.

RCTC posted a 22-7 record in 2021-22 and advanced to the NJCAA Region XIII semifinals before falling to Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

——

Danika Jones, a member of the RCTC women’s basketball team, has been elected as the student body president at RCTC for the 2022-23 school year.

Jones hails from Parowan, Utah. The 5-foot-9 backup forward played in all 30 games for RCTC as a freshman during the 2021-22 season and made three starts. She helped the Yellowjackets post a 24-6 record and place third in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament, which was held in Rochester.

Jones averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .