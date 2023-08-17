Kasson-Mantorville grad wins bronze at U20 wrestling world championships

AMMAN, JORDAN — Former Kasson-Mantorville standout wrestler Bennett Berge earned his second consecutive individual medal at the United World Wrestling U20 World Championships, claiming bronze as competition wrapped up Wednesday.

Competing in the 86-kilogram freestyle division, Berge compiled a 3-1 record over two days of wrestling.

He opened the tournament Tuesday with back-to-back victories against Ivan Chornohuz, Ukraine (9-5) and Slavi Stamenov, Bulgaria (11-0, tech. fall, 1:49), but dropped his semifinal match later in the day to France's Rakhim Madmadov by a 9-4 score.

In his final match of the competition on Wednesday, Berge wasted little time in posting an 11-0 (tech. fall, 2:09) victory against Shakjir Bislimi of North Macedonia.

Berge, a former five-time Minnesota high school state individual champion, had a career record of 208-13 for the KoMets.

He'll be a redshirt freshman at South Dakota State University this fall. Berge won a silver medal at the 2022 U20 world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He was one of 26 wrestlers entered in the world championships at 86kg, and he was part of a Team USA squad that came in second in the team standings behind Iran. Team USA set a record with medalists in eight of 10 weight classes — two gold, two silver and four bronze.

Berge qualified for the U20 World Championships by winning the 86-kilogram title at the U20 World Team Trials held in Geneva, Ohio, in June. A month later he won the gold medal at the U20 Pan-Am Championships in Santiago, Chile.

He redshirted last season at SDSU, but competed in three events outside of open tournaments, as allowed under NCAA rules to maintain his full eligibility. He went 11-5 overall for the Jackrabbits last year, finishing runner-up in two tournaments and third in another.