Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports College

Kasson-Mantorville grad wins bronze at U20 wrestling world championships

Bennett Berge won his second consecutive medal at the U20 world championships Wednesday, rolling to a technical fall victory in the bronze-medal match.

BERGE.SDSU.01
Kasson-Mantorville graduate Bennett Berge won the 86-kg bronze medal at the U20 World Championships this week in Amman, Jordan. Berge will be a redshirt freshman at South Dakota State University this fall.
Contributed / South Dakota State University athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 1:29 PM

AMMAN, JORDAN — Former Kasson-Mantorville standout wrestler Bennett Berge earned his second consecutive individual medal at the United World Wrestling U20 World Championships, claiming bronze as competition wrapped up Wednesday.

Competing in the 86-kilogram freestyle division, Berge compiled a 3-1 record over two days of wrestling.

He opened the tournament Tuesday with back-to-back victories against Ivan Chornohuz, Ukraine (9-5) and Slavi Stamenov, Bulgaria (11-0, tech. fall, 1:49), but dropped his semifinal match later in the day to France's Rakhim Madmadov by a 9-4 score.

In his final match of the competition on Wednesday, Berge wasted little time in posting an 11-0 (tech. fall, 2:09) victory against Shakjir Bislimi of North Macedonia.

Berge, a former five-time Minnesota high school state individual champion, had a career record of 208-13 for the KoMets.

ADVERTISEMENT

He'll be a redshirt freshman at South Dakota State University this fall. Berge won a silver medal at the 2022 U20 world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He was one of 26 wrestlers entered in the world championships at 86kg, and he was part of a Team USA squad that came in second in the team standings behind Iran. Team USA set a record with medalists in eight of 10 weight classes — two gold, two silver and four bronze.

Berge qualified for the U20 World Championships by winning the 86-kilogram title at the U20 World Team Trials held in Geneva, Ohio, in June. A month later he won the gold medal at the U20 Pan-Am Championships in Santiago, Chile.

He redshirted last season at SDSU, but competed in three events outside of open tournaments, as allowed under NCAA rules to maintain his full eligibility. He went 11-5 overall for the Jackrabbits last year, finishing runner-up in two tournaments and third in another.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis doesn’t throw during open practice
1d ago
 · 
By  ANDY GREDER / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gofootthreepeat81623.jpg
College
Why Minnesota will be part of college football’s national championship picture this fall
2d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hit with low national ranking
Aug 9
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man given 20 days in jail for possessing child sex abuse material
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Marty Kelly Sheriff 1.JPG
Members Only
Local
Sheriff's Office to cover Goodhue for at least the rest of 2023
19h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Your Style - Kristina Gacesa
Members Only
Lifestyle
Rochester mom considers her kidneys when picking clothes
21h ago
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Reymundo Gonzalez
Local
Man sentenced to 9 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old in Rochester around 2012
22h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson