Katie Eidem, now a pro, as driven as ever in track and field

TEMPE, Ariz. — Not many play catch up like Katie Eidem.

More to the point, few are as driven to do it as Eidem, a former track-and-field star at Rochester Century and then Arizona State University.

The 23-year-old yearns to compete at the highest level and is willing to do whatever work it takes to get there. Her attempt is to make that happen in an event that has been hers for only three years, the heptathlon.

“I have a crazy work ethic and a passion for the sport,” Eidem said. “I’m gritty and I want to be the best at what I do. I’ve never been the favorite, but I love proving people wrong, proving that I can do a lot more than what people think I’m capable of.”

What Eidem wants is to be one of the top heptathletes in the country. Better still would be to eventually become an Olympian, or at minimum make a United States track-and-field team.

Eidem, who turned professional in September after four years of competing at ASU, knows she has a long way to go to accomplish any of those things.

But she also knows this: Her learning curve in an event that is seven pronged (100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, 800) remains extremely high, with her only having taken up the heptathlon two years ago. Just as notable is that time is on her side. Heptathletes rarely reach their peak until their late 20s.

All of that in mind, Eidem is busting it like never before to become special in her sport.

Still living in Tempe, Ariz., Eidem has taken her training to nearby Mesa Community College, which has become something of a hub for past ASU heptathletes still trying to make it in the event.

Eidem is training under Keia Pinnick, a track-and-field coach at Mesa Community College who ranks third all-time at Arizona State in the heptathlon. Eidem is ASU’s fifth all-time scorer in the event, just behind her new coach.

Though currently pregnant, Pinnick is also a professional in the heptathlon.

But her attention now is on making Eidem the best she can be in the event. Along with the Rochester native, she trains Jessica Barreira, a former ASU teammate of Eidem’s who specializes in hurdles, long jump and javelin.

“I came to ASU when Jessica was a junior,” Eidem said. “I looked up to her then, and I still look up to her as I transition to the professional level. Getting to train with her is a big step for me.”

Eidem and Barreira get in much of their work together. And it is a lot of work. Eidem goes at it up to 7 hours per day, four days per week. Weekends — which start on Fridays — find her driving to various locations to take part in track-and-field meets. This past weekend found her at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, a 2 1/2 hour drive for Eidem. The weekend before she competed in a meet at the University of New Mexico, 6 hours away in Albuquerque.

Pinnick has been impressed with Eidem, seeing plenty of talent there. And that she still has so much to learn, having only taken on the heptathlon for three years, makes her prospects even more enticing.

But it is Eidem’s willingness to grind away at her craft and challenge herself that impresses Pinnick most.

That challenge has recently included Eidem shifting away from training with the Mesa Community College women’s team that Pinnick directs, to going head to head with its male track-and-field athletes.

“Katie told me, ‘Let me run with the guys,’ ” Pinnick said. “Now she is trying to beat them in everything that she does. She puts so much into this. Every detail, she goes over it, from watching video, to bouncing ideas off of each other. That is all part of being a hard worker. She is trying to get the best out of her abilities.”

It’s not only Eidem’s passion for track and field and her wondering about just how good she might become in the heptathlon that drives her. It’s also her ending at Arizona State that has her on a mission.

Eidem had hoped and figured she’d do enough late last spring at her final Pac-12 Conference outdoor meet to qualify for nationals in the heptathlon. But thanks to three javelin throws that all landed flat rather than sticking in the ground, giving her zero points in that portion of the heptathlon, Eidem's hopes were sunk. Stick just one of those and Eidem is all but certain she’d have gone to nationals.

It not only prevented her from competing in a national meet that she’d longed for, but it kept her from getting the kind of exposure that can lead to professional track-and-field sponsorships.

Still, Eidem has tried to use that disappointment as motivation. As always, she sees herself as an achieving underdog.

It’s a role that’s forever worked for her.

“I was never a state champion, I was always a runner up,” Eidem said. “Despite not getting to that next level and despite not qualifying for nationals, I know I can make this transition and succeed at it. And in the end, it is going to make my story more relatable to kids out there who have the same dreams as I do.”