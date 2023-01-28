Kjos looking for one more milestone — a third national berth in men's basketball

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Personal milestones are nice, but Marc Kjos would rather win.

Kjos, a Lake City graduate, excelled for the Tigers in boys basketball before taking his talents to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard recently topped the 1,000-point mark in his career with the Jimmies, an NAIA team.

“It was pretty cool, but I think what’s cooler is how much success we’ve had as a team,” Kjos said. “We’ve gone to the national tournament the last two years so that’s been fun.”

Kjos has been a main cog in Jamestown earning two straight berths in the NAIA National Tournament. Jamestown went to the Elite Eight two years ago and last season it advanced to the Sweet 16. NAIA used to have two different divisions, but now features just one, making the competition quite stiff.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that are Division I fall backs at this level,” Kjos said. “In the national tournament last year, one of the teams had three Division I transfers. You’re seeing guys at this level from all over, which is kind of cool.”

Kjos said Jamestown’s goal is to return to the national tournament. The Jimmies should have an excellent shot at doing that as they are nationally ranked, battling for the league title in the Great Plains Conference and currently have a 17-3 record.

Kjos has again played a big role, but when he arrived at Jamestown, he didn’t know how big of an impact he was going to have on the program. He quickly realized that the quality of play was a big step up from high school.

“It was a pretty big shock how much faster it was at the college level, with the shot clock and stuff,” he said.

Kjos always had great range and was an excellent passer at Lake City. Tigers coach Greg Berge wasn’t surprised that he was able to make the transition to college basketball.

“He’s the same player out there that he was for us,” Berge said. “He’s a great point guard that can really manage the game and he has limitless range.”

Kjos has certainly shown he can play at the college level. He is the only player in Jamestown history to collect at least 1,000 points and 400 assists in their career.

“That is pretty awesome,” Kjos admitted.

Kjos is in his third year as a starter for the Jimmies. He said his biggest improvement in college has come understanding the game more. And with that understanding, he has been able to play at a higher level because the game has slowed down for him.

“Marc is the quarterback of the team and makes us go,” Jamestown coach Daniel Neville said. “He’s crucial to our continued success.”

Kjos is again leading the Jimmies in assists, averaging 4.5 per game and he is shooting a solid 41.1% from 3-point range (46-for-112). But he hasn’t had to have as big of a scoring role this season and he is averaging 8.9 points per game.

Part of the reason Kjos can be more of a playmaker and less of a scorer is the addition of Reid Gastner, also of Lake City. Gastner, a transfer from Minnesota State University Moorhead, is a starting guard/forward who is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

“It’s been fun to play with him again,” Kjos said. “We kind of know each other's game and we were really good friends in high school, so it’s fun hanging out with him, too.”

Neville said Kjos is like having another coach on the floor. It has been a growing process for Kjos, and one he is now comfortable with.

“Especially now that I’m older, I have a really good relationship with my head coach up here,” Kjos said. “We have trust in each other, so I kind of feel that (I’m a coach on the floor).”

Kjos might be a coach on the floor, but he’s not sure if coaching will be in his future. He is majoring in mechanical engineering and industrial management.

“I’ll probably get a job in that field, but coaching might be in my future,” he said.

Due to the COVID season, Kjos has one more year of college eligibility. He is unsure if he will return for another season or begin his future outside of playing basketball.

Kjos enjoys hunting and fishing, and basketball has taken a lot of time and commitment. During the summers, Kjos and the rest of the players on the Jimmies have remained in Jamestown to practice and workout together. That extra experience has paid off during the regular season with a cohesive team.

“Usually the whole team stays and we work out together every day so that’s pretty fun,” Kjos said. “And we all just get jobs in Jamestown for the summer.”

Neville has noticed the extra dedication from Kjos and the rest of the Jimmies.

“He's been a great teammate,” Neville said. “He has stayed in Jamestown every summer to make the team better. Off the court he's as good as they come.”

