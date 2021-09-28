Knick again scores game-winning goal in final minute for RCTC

Addison Knick scored in the final minute of the game for the second straight match as Rochester Community and Technical College nipped 10th-ranked Madison College 3-2 in junior college women's soccer on Monday.

Knick had scored with just 11 seconds to play to lift RCTC over Anoka-Ramsey 2-1 this past Saturday. On Monday she scored again in the 90th minute, her third goal of the season, and she added an assist.

Addison Knick

The win over a ranked foe moves the Yellowjackets to 5-2 overall.

"This is a big step for our program," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We went into the game knowing this was going to be a challenging match where we could get an accurate assessment of where we are as a program right now.”

Haley Doyea scored a goal in the first half for RCTC and Dover-Eyota grad Allison Thompson added a goal in the second half to set up Knick's winning goal. Eliana Bentley picked up an assist.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had 10 saves in goal for RCTC.

The Yellowjackets will play at Anoka-Ramsey at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.