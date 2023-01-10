Lake City grad Natalie Bremer an instant success with Mavericks

MANKATO — In back-to-back games in early December, Natalie Bremer provided a snapshot of the early gift she’s been to the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s basketball team.

Just a freshman, the Lake City graduate hit Winona State University with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals on Dec. 1. She got the points on sizzling 8-for-13 field-goal shooting, including hitting 3 of 7 3-pointers. That propelled the Mavericks to an 88-69 win.

“I’d say the Winona game was my signature game,” said Bremer, a 6-foot-guard. “My shots were falling and everything felt great on the defensive end. I was getting steals and deflections and rebounds.”

Two days later, the ultra-quick, fast and long Bremer had a similar lack of mercy on Upper Iowa University. This time, it was a 19-points, 6-rebounds, 3-steals explosion from her. That was part of an 83-54 Mavericks win.

For the season, Bremer — the first person off the bench for her juggernaut team — has averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 assists for a Mankato bunch that is 12-2 and ranked fifth in the country in NCAA Division II.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Bremer hasn’t done is surprise 11th-year Mavericks coach Emilee Thiesse. Not in the least.

Thiesse began zeroing in on Bremer when she was a sophomore at Lake City, where she would go on to become the school’s career record holder in points scored (2,495) and steals (450).

Thiesse had watched all of that quickness, length and anticipation skills that Bremer possessed and knew immediately what a dream fit she’d be in Mankato’s up-tempo offensive and defensive styles.

Natalie Bremer BridgetLarson

Thiesse had also taken note of that sweet smile that Bremer would flash as she played, and her rare calm and comfort for someone playing such a frenetic style.

Everything that Thiesse wants in a player, it all seemed to be there with Bremer.

Now, two months into this season, she’s seeing it all over again as Bremer dons Mavericks’ colors.

“It is exciting to see what Natalie has done for us, but it is no surprise,” Thiesse said. “We knew going through the recruiting process what we had in her. But I’d say the biggest positive that she’s brought to us is the confidence she plays with out there. That translates to our other players.”

Infectious smile

Bremer doesn’t limit her good nature to the court. She flashes it everywhere she goes. That’s icing for Thiesse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I think of Natalie, I think of that smile of hers and how she is always taking everything in,” Thiesse said. “And she’ll have her little sly jabs that she’ll throw in there and then everyone’s jaw hits the floor. She is right there, right in the middle of it. She is a huge part of our energy. That smile, that happy-go-lucky attitude that she has, it’s a great personality to be around.”

As much as Bremer is appreciated by her Mankato coaches and teammates, the good feelings go both ways.

Bremer picked Thiesse and the Mavericks after also getting close to saying yes to St. Cloud State University. Like Mankato, the Huskies play a fast and free-lancing style, one that fits perfectly into Bremer’s skill set.

But Thiesse’s Mavericks seemed to push that read-and-react style most. So, the summer going into her senior year, Bremer committed to Mankato.

One half a school year spent in their system and around their players and coaches has done nothing but reinforce to Bremer that she made the right choice.

“This has been a lot of fun,” Bremer said. “Being around my teammates every day, it’s great. This team has unbelievable chemistry.”

As for Bremer feeling any surprise by her early impact on this heavyweight team, she’s with Thiesse. She kind of saw it coming and it’s exactly what she was hoping for.

“My goal coming in was to take that bigger role on the team,” Bremer said. “And my role is to turn things up on the defensive end. I think my energy is contagious. Once I get a steal or a deflection, everyone else starts doing it too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Bremer stuff. It’s winning stuff.

