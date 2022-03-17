Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

Lake City native Heise named first team All-American, Kazmaier Award finalist

Taylor Heise, who won Minnesota's Miss Hockey Award as a senior playing for Red Wing High School, was named a finalist for college women's hockey top honor, the Patty Kazmaier Award, on Thursday.

a958b15d6c1f12b41aea53555fcb9ec7.jpg
Gophers forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrates a goal against Wisconsin during the 2019-20 season. Heise has been named a first team All-American and a finalist for the top award in women's college hockey, the Patty Kazmaier Award.
University of Minnesota athletics / Brad Rempel
By St. Paul Pioneer Press
March 17, 2022 02:53 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota women’s hockey star Taylor Heise was named a first-team All-American and one of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Thursday.

Heise, a senior from Lake City who was Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey as a high school senior at Red Wing, led the nation in goals (29) and scoring (66 points) this season.

She is joined on the Kazmaier finalist list by Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who had 22 goals and 59 points this season for the Bulldogs, tied for third nationally.

The Kazmaier Award has been given annually to the nation’s best women’s hockey player since 1998. Ohio State blue liner Sophie Jaques is the other finalist. Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013) are the only Gophers to win the award. The winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on March 26.

Hughes scored the winning goal in UMD’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against the Gophers last weekend at Ridder Arena. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs are set to meet No. 3 Northeastern in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise also was named a first-team All-American on Thursday by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the 23rd Gophers player to earn that honor.

Gophers wing Peyton Hemp, a freshman from Andover, was named Division I Rookie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Wednesday. She had five game-winning goals among her 32 points and is the first Gopher to win the award since Sarah Potomak in 2016.

Related Topics: WOMEN'S HOCKEYUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTALAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSRED WING-WELCH
What to read next
Jessie Ruden action.JPG
College
Ruden has been special at UW-Eau Claire
Rochester John Marshall graduate Jessie Ruden turned in a terrific junior women's basketball season, good enough for her to be named the WIAC co-Player of the Year.
March 17, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Iowa
College
Gophers tight end Ko Kieft impresses at Minnesota’s Pro Day
MINNEAPOLIS — “It’s a little like tire pumping.”
March 16, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Olympics: Wrestling - Aug 6
College
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Minnesota wrestler looking to become the first Division I wrestler to finish a season with a perfect bonus rate — meaning he has defeated all opponents by pin, technical fall or major decision
March 16, 2022 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MichvsMinn-2-0207.jpg
College
Gophers' Ben Meyers, two Mavericks named to Hobey finalist list
One day after he was named the Player of the Year in the Big Ten, Minnesota forward was also named a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and could become the first Gopher in two decades to win the trophy. Minnesota State University-Mankato has a pair of finalists in goalie Dryden McKay and forward Nathan Smith.
March 16, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers