Lake City native Heise named first team All-American, Kazmaier Award finalist

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota women’s hockey star Taylor Heise was named a first-team All-American and one of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Thursday.

Heise, a senior from Lake City who was Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey as a high school senior at Red Wing, led the nation in goals (29) and scoring (66 points) this season.

She is joined on the Kazmaier finalist list by Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who had 22 goals and 59 points this season for the Bulldogs, tied for third nationally.

The Kazmaier Award has been given annually to the nation’s best women’s hockey player since 1998. Ohio State blue liner Sophie Jaques is the other finalist. Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013) are the only Gophers to win the award. The winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on March 26.

Hughes scored the winning goal in UMD’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against the Gophers last weekend at Ridder Arena. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs are set to meet No. 3 Northeastern in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night.

Heise also was named a first-team All-American on Thursday by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the 23rd Gophers player to earn that honor.

Gophers wing Peyton Hemp, a freshman from Andover, was named Division I Rookie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Wednesday. She had five game-winning goals among her 32 points and is the first Gopher to win the award since Sarah Potomak in 2016.