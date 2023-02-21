99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lake City's Bremer receives NSIC women's basketball honor

Natalie Bremer of Lake City continues to have a standout season as a freshman for the Minnesota State, Mankato women's basketball team.

Lake City graduate Natalie Bremer, a freshman at Minnesota State University Mankato, has been named the NSIC Player of the Week in women's basketball for the second time this season.
Contributed / Minnesota State University Mankato Athletics
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 21, 2023 05:05 AM

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer is having a standout freshman season for the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s basketball team as she continues to receive honors for her play.

Natalie Bremer
Bremer is a 5-foot-11 guard who has been named the South Division Player of the Week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the second time this season.

Bremer was honored for her play last week when she averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game in a pair of wins. She shot 70.8% from the field (17-for-24) in the two games. She scored a career-high 26 points in a 94-80 win at Wayne State and also recorded a career-high five steals. She followed with 17 points in an 83-61 win at Augustana University, ending the Vikings' 10-game win streak.

For the season, Bremer has excelled as the Mavericks’ top player off the bench. She has appeared in all 25 games and made one start. She is second on the team in scoring (14.6 points per game) and steals (2.3) while averaging 3.4 rebounds. She is shooting a solid 47.1% from the floor and a stellar 82.9% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are 22-3 overall, 18-3 in the NSIC and ranked No. 13 in the nation among Division II teams.

Anika Reiland of Kingsland High School and Jude Gosse of Triton High School have been named the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award winners for Region One A in 2023.

The AAA Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic programs, and fine arts activities such as theater, speech, music and debate.

Reiland’s activities include band (grades 9-12), choir (9-12), volleyball (9-12, captain, All-Conference), cross country (9), basketball (8-12, captain, All-Conference), track and field (7-12, All-Conference, All State), Honor Student, National Honor Society, FFA, Excel Award Winner, senior class president, student council president and elementary teacher assistant. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, major in elementary education or pre-occupational therapy and participate in track and field.

Gosse’s activities include: Band (grades 9-12, All-Conference), choir (9-12, All-Conference), “Best Actor in Musical Award,” Minnesota Business Professionals of America state finalist, football (9-12, captain), basketball (9-12, captain) and golf (7-12, captain, Academic All-State). After graduation he plans to attend the University of Kansas, major in journalism and sports media and participate in band.

Reiland and Gosse will receive their region awards at the section basketball finals at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester next month. They will also be contenders to win the state-wide AAA award, and a $4,000 scholarship. The state-wide award winners will be announced during the state boys basketball championship game at the Target Center.

— —

Easton Hulke of Byron is a backup forward for the Bethany Lutheran College men's basketball team that won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

Hulke, a 6-2 sophomore, has played in eight of Bethany’s 24 games this season. He has averaged 2.1 points, while shooting 7-for-14 from the floor, and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The Vikings are 20-4 overall and 11-2 in the UMAC. Bethany, located in Mankato, is ranked No. 5 in the Division III Region IX rankings. This is the team’s first conference title since the 2017-18 season.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

